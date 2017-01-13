Baker girls beat Burlington in matchup of unbeaten NWC teams

The visiting Mount Baker girls remained undefeated in league play, toppling Burlington-Edison in the Northwest Conference 50-36 on Friday.
The Mountaineers were led by Abby Yost’s 11 points, and got 10 each from Stephanie Soares, Danielle Tyler and Kylind Powell.
“We took a lot of time preparing to play Burlington,” Baker coach Kim Preston said. “We knew we had to do a good job of taking care of the ball and sharing it.”
Preston also said Tyler, a sophomore, stepped up as starting point guard.
Lummi 41, Arlington Christian 27 – Visiting Lummi jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Blackhawks improved to 5-4 this season. Raeschelle Washington and Jenyha Ell each had nine points to lead the team. LeAnne Humphreys “played awesome defense and grabbed rebounds,” according to Lummi coach Albert Toby.
Lynden 57, Sehome 29 – Host Lynden’s pressure defense held Sehome to seven points in the first half as the Lions ran away with a Northwest Conference win. Natalie Amos had a game-high 13 points for Lynden. Carissa McDowell had 12 points to lead Sehome.
Sedro-Woolley 53, Ferndale 43 – Samantha Cox torched host Ferndale for 29 points as the Golden Eagles lost a Northwest Conference game. Cox was 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and was key in the Cubs’ 17-10 fourth quarter. Ferndale starting point guard Darrien Camarillo suffered a concussion against Blaine on Monday and was out, according to Ferndale coach Mike Ivy.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-1
6-0
Mount Baker (1A)
10-1
5-0
Meridian (1A)
9-4
4-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-4
3-1
Lynden (2A)
10-3
4-2
Sehome (2A)
8-5
3-3
Ferndale (3A)
5-6
3-3
Anacortes (2A)
5-7
3-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-6
3-3
Squalicum (2A)
7-6
3-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-7
2-4
Lakewood (2A)
4-8
1-5
Blaine (2A)
5-6
0-4
Bellingham (2A)
1-12
0-6
Lummi 41, Arlington Christian 27
Lummi
15
12
7
7
—
41
Arlington Christian
2
4
9
12
—
27
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 7, Alison Lawrence 4, Rian Rosillo 3, Ashtin McElderry 6, Nickolasa Revey 0, Raeschelle Washington 9, Dezirae Toby 0, LeAnne Humphreys 6, Shelby Jacobs 6. Total: 41.
Arlington Christian: Cindy Lei 2, Cynthia Koester 7, Alaina Hayward 7, Naomi Nuss 11. Total: 27.
Mount Baker 50, Burlington-Edison 36
Mount Baker
18
6
10
16
—
50
Burlington-Edison
12
12
7
5
—
36
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 0, Stephanie Soares 10, Danielle Tyler 10, Jessica Soares 9, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 10, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 11. Total: 50.
Burlington-Edison: Brandy Smith 16, Afton Field 2, Allyson Ray 8, Shannon Husband 0, Hali Rainaud 0, Annaleis Reyes 3, Rylee Gundersen 3, Jazzlynn Woods 0, Delaney Watson 0. Total: 36.
Lynden 57, Sehome 29
Sehome
4
3
9
13
—
29
Lynden
13
16
13
15
—
57
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 5, Madison MacPhee 1, Alex Payne 3, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 3, Madison Ulrich 0, Emma Clark 2, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 3, Carissa McDowell 12. Total: 29.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 2, Lauren Zwiers 2, Blakely Doerge 3, Jasmyne Neria 11, Mariah Gonzalez 12, Faith Dutt 2, Sierra Smith 4, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 6, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 2, Natalie Amos 13. Total: 57.
Sedro-Woolley 53, Ferndale 43
Sedro-Woolley
12
11
13
17
—
53
Ferndale
9
17
7
10
—
43
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 5, Maren Mihelich 7, Kristina Norris 3, Taylor Torgeson 5, Samantha Cox 29, Taylor Manning 0, Nichols 4. Total: 53.
Ferndale: Skylar Robison 3, Kylie Honrud 0, Gabby Edison 12, Rylee Weg 11, Nicole Guessford 0, Peyton Humbert 12, Emma Hindes 3, Drew Westford 2. Total: 43.
