Meridian girls basketball locks down Blaine for Northwest Conference win

Host Meridian held Blaine to single-digit scoring every quarter to earn a 64-25 Northwest Conference win on Thursday.
Ellesse Fitzgerald (14 points), Kyrin Baklund (13) and Kiana Gray (12) paced the Trojans, but the defense was key. Meridian extended its 13-point halftime lead with a 24-5 third quarter.
“We played great defense tonight,” Meridian coach Mark Gilmore said. “Our pressure in the full court and half court allowed us to break it wide open in the third quarter.”
Ryley Zapien’s defense limited Blaine’s Josie Deming to eight points.
Lummi 52, Orcas Christian 30 – Host Lummi outscored Orcas Christian 25-5 in the second quarter. Jenyha Ell and Ashtin McElderry each had a team-high 13 points for the Blackhawks.
Squalicum 59, Bellingham 24 – Josie Andert had 21 of her 26 points in the first half, when she went 5 of 5 from 3-point range, to lead visiting Squalicum to a Northwest Conference win. Autumn Jacobsen had seven points for the Red Raiders, who are winless in league play.
Lynden Christian 58, Anacortes 46 – Avery Dykstra had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting to help lead host Lynden Christian to a Northwest Conference win. Dykstra was also 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.
Nooksack Valley 65, Lakewood 39 – Katrina Gimmaka had a game-high 21 points to help host Nooksack Valley topple Lakewood. Gimmaka hit 5 of 10 free throws and made eight field goals. Lakewood’s Jelly Perry scored a team-high 17 points.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
10-1
5-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
11-1
6-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-4
3-1
Anacortes (2A)
5-7
3-3
Lynden (2A)
9-3
3-2
Sehome (2A)
8-4
3-2
Ferndale (3A)
5-5
3-2
Meridian (1A)
8-4
3-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
7-6
3-3
Squalicum (2A)
7-6
3-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-7
1-4
Lakewood (2A)
4-8
1-5
Blaine (2A)
5-6
0-4
Bellingham (2A)
1-12
0-6
Lummi 52, Orcas Christian 30
Orcas Christian
4
5
11
10
—
30
Lummi
10
25
10
7
—
52
Orcas Christian: Emily Toombs 4, Alex Marney 0, Sofia Garcia 0, Lexy Sprague 6, Alaena Comrie 15, Caitlin Fowler 5. Total: 30.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 13, Dezirae Toby 3, Ashtin McElderry 13, LeAnne Humphreys 0, Raeschelle Washington 9, Alison Lawrence 0, Rian Rosillo 4, Shelby Jacobs 10. Total: 52.
Lynden Christian 58, Anacortes 46
Anacortes
00
00
00
00
—
46
Lynden Christian
00
00
00
00
—
58
Anacortes: Erin Huffstodt 4, Sally Vaux 3, Gabby Ronngren 16, Evie Hance 15, Melissa Frein 8. Total: 46.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 12, Isabela Hernandez 5, Josie Bocci xx, Macki VanderVeen xx, Riley Dykstra 6, Sam VanLoo 11, Riley VanHulzen xx, Avery Dykstra 13, Shyann Brandsma xx, Liv Mellema xx, Emmalee Bailey 8, Grace Sterk 3. Total: 58.
Squalicum 59, Bellingham 24
Squalicum
25
14
17
3
—
59
Bellingham
9
7
4
4
—
24
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 0, Mady Blackwell 6, Des’ree Henry 2, Mariana Madera 7, Hope Jorgensen 0, Josie Andert 26, Chalae Wolters 11, Carmi Fenner 7, Hannah Larkin 0. Total: 59.
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 2, Jacquie Estrada 3, Susie Bennett 2, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 5, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 2, Dita Dalthorp 3, Autumn Jacobsen 7. Total: 24.
Nooksack Valley 65, Lakewood 39
Lakewood
3
7
14
15
—
39
Nooksack Valley
19
11
17
18
—
65
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 17, Natalie Neer 5, Emily Senyitko 15, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 0, Gillian Romeis 0, Jenna Langdon 2, Kimmy Epperson 0, Bailey Dixon 0. Total: 39.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Darlene Zarate 2, Rachel Sande 8, Karley Stremler 6, Jenna Tenkley 12, Kayleasha Davis 2, Vanessa Galindo 3, Nicole VanderHeiden 7, Katrina Gimmaka 21. Total: 65.
Meridian 64, Blaine 25
Blaine
7
9
5
4
—
25
Meridian
13
16
24
11
—
64
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 2, Alexis Hallberg 4, Ashley Dickerson 8, Lauren Kordas 2, Chloe Archer 0, Josie Deming 8, Ziyona Ward 1, Jessica Phillips 0. Total: 25.
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 8, Kyrin Baklund 13, Taran Tutterrow 2, Ellesse Fitzgerald 14, Natalie Swanson 5, Tanis Harrison 4, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 12, Jolee Sipma 4, Lindsey Moore 2. Total: 64.
