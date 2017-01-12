Balvanz’s five 3s carry Baker boys basketball over Burlington

Grant Balvanz had five 3-pointers and a game-high 21 points to help lead host Mount Baker to a 69-62 Northwest Conference win over Burlington-Edison on Thursday.
Balvanz’s fifth 3-pointer came with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter to give the Mountaineers a three-point lead. Baker led by seven points at halftime but was outscored 26-20 in the third quarter.
“They came out in the third hitting shots, but then we answered back in the fourth,” Baker coach Rob Gray said.
TJ Bass had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Lummi 64, Orcas Christian 17 – Host Lummi held Orcas Christian scoreless in the second half to improve to 8-0. Trazil Lane led the way with a game-high 22 points as the Blackhawks led 26-8 after one quarter.
Sedro-Woolley 59, Ferndale 47 – The visiting Golden Eagles shot below 30 percent in the first half and trailed by 12 points at halftime in a Northwest Conference loss to Sedro-Woolley. Ferndale cut its deficit two points but was then outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter. Carson Genger had 14 points to lead Ferndale.
Lynden 58, Sehome 55 – It was a battle of free throws in the fourth quarter as visiting Lynden made three and Sehome missed a few to give the Lions a Northwest Conference win. Christian Zamora had a game-high 19 points for Lynden and Clayton Whitman had 17. Logan Lyall and Logan Deboo each had 12 points for Sehome.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
9-2
5-0
Bellingham (2A)
11-1
5-0
Lynden (2A)
7-4
5-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-2
4-1
Squalicum (2A)
10-2
4-1
Sehome (2A)
7-6
3-3
Mount Baker (1A)
11-2
4-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-6
2-4
Blaine (2A)
5-6
2-3
Ferndale (3A)
3-7
1-5
Lakewood (2A)
2-8
1-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-8
2-4
Meridian (1A)
4-8
0-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-8
0-5
Lummi 64, Orcas Christian 17
Orcas Christian
8
9
0
0
—
17
Lummi
26
13
16
7
—
64
Orcas Christian: David Juarez 4, Corey Aragon 6, Ryan Flint 7. Total: 17.
Lummi: Free Borsey 2, Josh Hillaire 0, Raven Borsey 3, Justin Mahle 0, Noah Toby 10, Trazil Lane 22, Keegan Jojola 14, Mike Washington 11, Shawn Diggs 2, Quincy Lane 0. Total: 64.
Mount Baker 69, Burlington-Edison 62
Burlington-Edison
12
13
26
11
—
62
Mount Baker
17
15
20
17
—
69
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 3, Josh Altenhofen 3, Tyce Konkle 8, Brock Brewer 3, Caleb Sheldon 20, Jake Zamora 12, Michael Larson 0, Brian McGovern 0, Julian Houston 6, Mitchell Wesen 7. Total: 62.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 10, Keenan Gray 5, Jed Schleimer 6, Kaleb Bass 2, Parker Malone 0, Dionisio Romero 3, Carson Engholm 2, Thomas Barbo 4, TJ Bass 16, Grant Balvanz 21. Total: 69.
Lynden 58, Sehome 55
Lynden
18
16
10
14
—
58
Sehome
15
13
13
14
—
55
Lynden: Blake Silves 1, Clayton Whitman 17, James Marsh 2, Andrew Kivlighn 8, Christian Zamora 19, Trevin Hope 11. Total: 58.
Sehome: Logan Lyall 12, Eddy Hochsprung 9, Logan Deboo 12, Jaren Tilley 5, Marcus Montag 6, Austin Roberts 11. Total: 55.
Sedro-Woolley 59, Ferndale 47
Ferndale
14
9
16
8
—
47
Sedro-Woolley
15
19
11
14
—
59
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 9, Logan King 8, Sequoyah Julius 4, AJ Rankin 5, Reid Benson 7, Carson Genger 14. Total: 47.
Sedro-Woolley: Cade Isakson 13, Si DeJong 6, Davis Mihelich 14, Gage McClarty 9, Isaiah Guerero 8, Bryson Bartlett 2, Thompson 5. Total: 59.
Boy’s swimming
Oak Harbor 105.5, Squalicum 70.5
Cascade 112, Squalicum 73
200 medley relay: Oak Harbor (Bruce Vagt, Kenneth Morrow, Enrique Perez, Andrew Frannsen) 1:51.88; 200 freestyle: Bruce Vagt (Oak Harbor) 2:00.76; 200 individual medley: Enrique Perez (Oak Harbor) 2:15.90; 50 freestyle: Andrei Cira (Cascade) 24.66; Diving: Wilson Dierdorff (Squalicum) 265.15; 100 butterfly: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) :57.70; 100 freestyle: Andrei Cira (Cascade) :56.74; 500 freestyle: Jaxon Roberts (Cascade) 5:49.85; 200 freestyle relay: Oak Harbor (Enrique Perez, Kenneth Morrow, Andrew Frannsen, Jose Cabingting) 1:40.53; 100 backstroke: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 1:00.29; 100 breaststroke: Andrew Nguyen (Cascade) 1:08.95; 400 freestyle relay: Cascade (Andrei Cira, Jacob Elenbaas, Maxwell Nelson, James DeLong) 4:00.77.
