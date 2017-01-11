Double-double by Eisess helps Sehome beat Nooksack Valley

Sarah Eisess recorded her second straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help lead host Sehome to a 46-35 Northwest Conference win over Nooksack Valley on Tuesday.
Eisess had the game-high in points due to being strong with the basketball, according to Sehome coach Kim Kirk.
“Her teammates found her inside and she did the rest,” Kirk said. “It was a good performance by us all around of moving the basketball.”
Nooksack Valley’s Rachel Sande led her team in points with 12.
Grace Academy 30, Lummi 29– Host Lummi trailed by one with five seconds left and had the ball under Grace Academy’s basket but a costly turnover spelled doom for the Blackhawks. Jenyha Ell had a team-high 11 points for Lummi.
Sedro-Woolley 65, Bellingham 36 – Host Sedro-Woolley jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and controlled the rest of the game to earn its first Northwest Conference win of the season. Samantha Cox had a game-high 24 points for the Cubs. Autumn Jacobsen led the Red Raiders with 17 points.
Lynden 62, Squalicum 46 – Elisa Kooiman dropped 28 on the host Storm to help Lynden earn a Northwest Conference win. Kooiman scored in a variety of ways as the senior had four 3-pointers, multiple put-back layups and free throws. Squalicum’s Chalae Wolters also had four 3-pointers and the Storm shot 70 percent from the free-throw line.
Anacortes 54, Meridian 36 – The host Seahawks earned a Northwest Conference win over the visiting Trojans.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
10-1
5-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-1
5-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-4
3-1
Meridian (1A)
8-4
3-2
Ferndale (3A)
5-5
3-2
Anacortes (2A)
5-6
3-2
Lynden (2A)
9-3
3-2
Sehome (2A)
8-4
3-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-6
2-3
Squalicum (2A)
6-6
2-3
Lakewood (2A)
4-7
1-4
Blaine (2A)
5-6
0-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-7
1-4
Bellingham (2A)
1-11
0-5
Grace Academy 30, Lummi 29
Grace Academy
5
6
14
5
—
30
Lummi
4
4
14
7
—
29
Grace Academy: Taryn Smith 0, Emily Fredrickson 0, Tomi Atwood-Palmer 0, Kayla Lee 4, Sam VanderWel 8, Ashley VanDam 16, Natalee Harter 2, Somaya Stenberg 0, Abby Brown 0. Total: 30.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 11, Dezirae Toby 2, Ashtin McElderry 5, Nickolasa Revey 0, LeAnne Humphreys 0, Raeschelle Washington 5, Alison Lawrence 0, Rian Rosillo 6, Mariana Felix 0. Total: 29.
Sedro-Woolley 65, Bellingham 36
Bellingham
2
13
12
9
—
36
Sedro-Woolley
23
15
10
17
—
65
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 3, Jacquie Estrada 2, Susie Bennett 0, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 5, Bianca Garcia 3, Amya Cook 4, Dita Dalthorp 2, Autumn Jacobsen 17. Total: 36.
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 2, Maren Mihelich 14, Kristina Norris 6, Taylor Torgeson 16, Samantha Cox 24, Taylor Manning 1, Nichols 2. Total: 65.
Anacortes 54, Meridian 36
Meridian
00
00
00
00
—
36
Anacortes
00
00
00
00
—
54
Meridian: Total: 36.
Anacortes: Total: 54.
Lynden 62, Squalicum 46
Lynden
8
17
24
13
—
62
Squalicum
8
13
9
16
—
46
Lynden: Jasmyne Neria 8, Mariah Gonzalez 4, Faith Dutt 8, Sierra Smith 5, Keylie Hershey 1, Elisa Kooiman 28, Ruby VanderHaak 1, Natalie Amos 7. Total: 62.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 2, Mady Blackwell 3, Des’ree Henry 2, Josie Andert 7, Chalae Wolters 16, Carmi Fenner 13, Hannah Larkin 3. Total: 46.
Sehome 46, Nooksack Valley 37
Nooksack Valley
13
8
9
7
—
37
Sehome
11
13
9
12
—
46
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 12, Karley Stremler 7, Jenna Tenkley 9, Nicole VanderHeiden 0, Katrina Gimmaka 9. Total: 37.
Sehome: Maddy Hooker 3, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 8, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 2, Tori McDowell 1, Madison Ulrich 6, Emma Clark 4, Sarah Eisess 16, Carissa McDowell 4. Total: 46.
