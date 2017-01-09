Hinson, Genger lead Ferndale to first league basketball win over Blaine

James Hinson and Carson Genger dominated the paint as host Ferndale earned its first Northwest Conference win of the season, 69-61 over Blaine on Monday.
Hinson had a game-high 24 points to go with 16 rebounds, and Genger had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Ferndale coach Jason Owens said the two had a huge night.
“It was a big win for Ferndale, and it finally got the monkey off our back,” Owens said of winning a league game. “We were able to beat their zone with high-low action and then dominate the paint and glass.”
Blaine’s Benjamin Adams was held to 17 points, only three in the second half.
Mount Baker 63, Lakewood 50 – Senior Keenan Gray broke the school record for career assists with his 261st in the first quarter of the visiting Mountaineers’ win over Lakewood. David Park (1997-2001) held the old mark.
Lynden Christian 73, Burlington-Edison 50 – Sophomore Cole Bajema recorded his first double-double – a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds – for the host Lyncs. Lynden Christian’s Grant Rubbert had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Girls
Mount Baker 57, Lakewood 29 – Kylind Powell and Danielle Tyler had 18 points each to lead the host Mountaineers to their fifth straight Northwest Conference win. Powell grabbed 15 rebounds, and Tyler made four 3-pointers.
Ferndale 55, Blaine 33 – The visiting Golden Eagles outscored the Borderites 23-1 in the second quarter of their Northwest Conference win. Ferndale’s Gabby Edison controlled the paint and finished with a team-high 11 points.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
8-2
4-0
Bellingham (2A)
10-1
4-0
Squalicum (2A)
10-1
4-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-2
4-1
Lynden (2A)
5-4
3-1
Mount Baker (1A)
10-2
3-2
Sehome (2A)
6-5
2-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-5
2-3
Blaine (2A)
5-6
2-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7
1-3
Lakewood (2A)
2-8
1-4
Ferndale (3A)
3-6
1-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-7
0-4
Meridian (1A)
4-7
0-4
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
10-1
5-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-1
4-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-3
3-0
Meridian (1A)
8-3
3-1
Ferndale (3A)
5-5
3-2
Anacortes (2A)
4-6
2-2
Lynden (2A)
8-3
2-2
Sehome (2A)
7-4
2-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-5
2-2
Squalicum (2A)
6-5
2-2
Lakewood (2A)
4-6
1-3
Blaine (2A)
5-6
0-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7
0-4
Bellingham (2A)
1-10
0-4
Boys
Lynden Christian 73, Burlington-Edison 50
Burlington-Edison
14
7
18
11
—
50
Lynden Christian
20
13
24
16
—
73
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 0, Josh Altenhofen 4, Tyce Konkle 11, Brock Brewer 3, Max Thurmond 2, Caleb Sheldon 7, Jake Zamora 13, Brian McGovern 2, Julian Houston 4, Mitchell Wesen 4. Total: 50.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 10, Cole Bajema 22, Andrew DeVries 3, Michael Lancaster 0, Cristian Colwell 6, Grant Rubbert 21, George DeJong 7, Hunter Tevelde 0, Joshua Westra 4. Total: 73.
Mount Baker 63, Lakewood 50
Mount Baker
23
19
10
11
—
63
Lakewood
19
11
4
16
—
50
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 4, Keenan Gray 0, Jed Schleimer 12, Kaleb Bass 2, Parker Malone 2, Dionisio Romero 8, Carson Engholm 7, Thomas Barbo 5, TJ Bass 5, Grant Balvanz 18. Total: 63.
Lakewood: Jackson Schultz 5, CJ McClellan 3, Adam Duran 11, Alex Jensen 20, Austin Lane 0, Kaleb Duitsman 0, Justin Gustafson 0, Tyrell Coleman 4, Alex Coleman 0, Jonathan Cox 7, Tom Roe 0. Total: 50.
Ferndale 69, Blaine 61
Blaine
8
26
16
11
—
61
Ferndale
21
14
16
18
—
69
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 17, Anthony Ball 8, Jalen Kortlever 2, Michael Baldwin 6, Colby Knutzen 12, Adam Vega 6, Tucker Jensen 10. Total: 61.
Ferndale: Sequoyah Julius 8, James Hinson 24, AJ Rankin 2, Reid Benson 10, Cody Gunter 5, Carson Genger 20. Total: 69.
Girls
Mount Baker 57, Lakewood 29
Lakewood
11
6
6
6
—
29
Mount Baker
9
18
14
16
—
57
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 19, Natalie Neer 0, Emily Senyitko 4, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 0, Gillian Romeis 1, Jenna Langdon 3, Kimmy Epperson 0, Bailey Dixon 2. Total: 29.
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 4, Stephanie Soares 14, Danielle Tyler 18, Jessica Soares 1, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 18, Jordan LaTorre 2, Abby Yost 0, McKenzie Yost 0. Total: 57.
Ferndale 55, Blaine 33
Ferndale
12
23
12
8
—
55
Blaine
10
1
8
14
—
33
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 3, Skylar Robison 5, Kylie Honrud 4, Gabby Edison 11, Rylee Weg 6, Nicole Guessford 4, Darrien Camarillo 6, Peyton Humbert 7, Emma Hindes 2, Drew Westford 2, Aleah Washington 5. Total: 55.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 13, Alexis Hallberg 0, Ashley Dickerson 7, Lauren Kordas 3, Josie Deming 8, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phillips 2. Total: 33.
