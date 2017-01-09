Lynden to honor 2006-07 boys basketball state champions Tuesday

Lynden High School will honor its 2006-07 boys basketball team before its Northwest Conference game against Squalicum 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Jake Maberry Gymnasium.
The 2007 Lions won Northwest Conference and Class 2A Northwest District titles on their way to claiming the 2A state title with a 62-44 victory over previously unbeaten Mark Morris in the championship game at the Tacoma Dome. The team also nearly upset nationally ranked St. Benedict’s (New Jersey) in a regular-season game, before falling 63-59 – one of only two losses in 27 games that season.
Lynden’s state title marked the third time the Lions won state titles in football and boys basketball in the same academic year – a feat the school accomplished a fourth time in 2011-12.
