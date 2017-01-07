Big third quarter helps Bellingham boys basketball beat Sultan

Bellingham outscored Sultan 19-8 in the third quarter to help the host Red Raiders earn a 69-50 nonleague win Saturday.
Bellingham trailed by one at the end of the first quarter but then turned on its offense in the second and third quarters. Spencer Lee had a team-high 12 points as seven of nine Bellingham players scored five points or more.
“I was proud of our overall effort for a nonleague Saturday game at 3 p.m.,” Bellingham coach Brad McKay said.
Caden Mee had just five points but provided the spark defensively in the third quarter, helping seal the Red Raiders’ 10th win of the season vs. one loss.
Nooksack Valley 37, University Prep 32 – Casey Bauman scored eight of his 18 points in the first quarter to spark host Nooksack Valley to a nonleague win. University Prep pulled to within one in the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers went back to Bauman in the post for five more points.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
8-2
4-0
Bellingham (2A)
10-1
4-0
Squalicum (2A)
10-1
4-0
Lynden (2A)
5-4
3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-2
3-1
Sehome (2A)
6-5
2-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-4
2-2
Mount Baker (1A)
9-2
2-2
Blaine (2A)
5-5
2-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-7
1-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7
1-3
Ferndale (3A)
2-6
0-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-7
0-4
Meridian (1A)
4-7
0-4
Nooksack Valley 37, University Prep 32
University Prep
6
8
9
9
—
32
Nooksack Valley
13
8
6
10
—
37
University Prep: Ishaan Chainani 8, TyeJohn Ward 10, Gabriel Greening 11, Wilson Mosier 2, Alex Garcia 1. Total: 32.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 7, Ty Rawls 6, Casey Bauman 18, Jordan Veening 0, Baylor Galley 1, Koert Weidkamp 4, Kyle Veldman 1, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 37.
Bellingham 69, Sultan 50
Sultan
15
8
8
19
—
50
Bellingham
14
17
19
19
—
69
Sultan: Tanner Force 1, Ben Biddle 13, Phoenix McGuire 9, Elias Lopez 14, Jeremy John 8, Foster Frame 2, Riley Wiita 3, Bradley Higgins 0. Total: 50.
Bellingham: Johnny Larson 11, Rits Voeut 8, Kobey Georgen 8, Drew McFall 9, Iyan Manju 11, Spencer Lee 12, Caden Mee 5, Trevor Jones 3, Joe Worley 2. Total: 69.
