Ferndale girls basketball wins rebound battle, beats Bellingham

Ferndale won the rebound battle 55-30 to earn a 64-38 Northwest Conference win at Bellingham on Friday.
The Golden Eagles led by only four at halftime but got physical with the Red Raiders and out-muscled them on the boards. Ferndale secured 27 offensive rebounds.
“We hung in there in the first half,” Bellingham coach Mark Wright said. “Then their physicality wore us down and they outscored us.”
Nicole Guessford and Gabby Edison led the Golden Eagles with 12 points. Lindsey Richard had a team-high 11 points for the Red Raiders.
Lopez 58, Lummi 48 (OT) – The host Blackhawks forced Lopez to overtime but didn’t score in the extra period. Lummi trailed 24-16 at halftime after struggling to beat Lopez’s 1-2-2 zone defense but used a different approach in the second half to outscore the Lobos 32-24. The Blackhawks overloaded one side of the court, which helped Rian Rosilo score a team-high 16 points.
Lynden Christian 63, Nooksack Valley 43 – The host Lyncs, led by Avery Dykstra’s 22 points, earned their 10th win of the season. Dykstra made nine field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Katrina Gimmaka led the Pioneers with 21 points.
Squalicum 43, Blaine 31 – Visiting Squalicum was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line in the first quarter to jump out to a 23-8 lead. Chalae Wolters led all scorers with 13 points and was active on defense for the Storm. Brynn Hallberg and Ashley Dickerson led Blaine with nine points each.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
9-1
4-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-3
3-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-1
4-0
Meridian (1A)
8-3
3-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-5
2-2
Anacortes (2A)
4-6
2-2
Lynden (2A)
8-3
2-2
Sehome (2A)
7-4
2-2
Ferndale (3A)
4-5
2-2
Squalicum (2A)
6-5
21-2
Lakewood (2A)
4-6
1-2
Blaine (2A)
5-5
0-3
Bellingham (2A)
1-10
0-4
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7
0-4
Lopez 58, Lummi 48 (OT)
Lopez
9
15
12
12
10
—
58
Lummi
8
8
16
16
0
—
48
Lopez: Jana Gruenwald 10, Shayna Gruenwald 1, Anah-Kate Drahn 23, Siri Dye 5, Zoe Reinmuth 14, Anne Scholz 0, Dariya Begman 3. Total: 58.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 13, Dezirae Toby 4, Ashtin McElderry 12, Nickolasa Revey 0, LeAnne Humphreys 0, Raeschelle Washington 3, Alison Lawrence 0, Rian Rosillo 16, Felix 0. Total: 48.
Ferndale 64, Bellingham 38
Ferndale
12
13
18
21
—
64
Bellingham
7
14
10
7
—
38
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 0, Kylie Honrud 7, Gabby Edison 12, Rylee Weg 10, Nicole Guessford 12, Darrien Camarillo 11, Peyton Humbert 4, Emma Hindes 4, Drew Westford 1. Total: 64.
Bellingham: Neomi Davidson 3, Lindsey Richard 11, Jacquie Estrada 6, Susie Bennett 4, Yumin Buckley 1, Eliza Rossman 5, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 7, Dita Dalthorp 4, Emma Daniels 0, Autumn Jacobsen 0. Total: 38.
Lynden Christian 63, Nooksack Valley 43
Nooksack Valley
6
11
14
12
—
43
Lynden Christian
19
10
12
22
—
63
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 9, Karley Stremler 2, Jenna Tenkley 3, Kayleasha Davis 3, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 0, Katrina Gimmaka 21. Total: 43.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 2, Isabela Hernandez 12, Josie Bocci 0, Macki VanderVeen 2, Riley Dykstra 10, Sam VanLoo 10, Riley VanHulzen 0, Avery Dykstra 22, Shyann Brandsma 0, Liv Mellema 2, Emmalee Bailey 2, Grace Sterk 1. Total: 63.
Squalicum 43, Blaine 31
Squalicum
23
12
5
3
—
43
Blaine
8
9
13
1
—
31
Squalicum: Mady Blackwell 4, Des’ree Henry 3, Mariana Madera 8, Hope Jorgensen 1, Josie Andert 11, Chalae Wolters 13, Carmi Fenner 2, Hannah Larkin 1. Total: 43.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 9, Alexis Hallberg 1, Ashley Dickerson 9, Lauren Kordas 2, Chloe Archer 0, Josie Deming 6, Ziyona Ward 4, Jessica Phillips 0. Total: 31.
