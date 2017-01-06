Lynden’s athletes coast to victory over Meridian in boys basketball

Lynden’s length and athleticism was too much for Meridian as the Lions earned a 67-31 Northwest Conference win on Friday.
Six-foot-4 sophomore forward Christian Zamora led all scorers with 17 points, and 6-foot-6 forward Trevin Hope finished with 10 points.
“Their length made it difficult for us to open up passing lanes and get clear shots,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. “They are great athletes and well coached.”
Zac Kinney led all Trojan players with seven points.
Lummi 67, Lopez 13 – Lummi held Lopez scoreless in the first quarter, which set the tempo for the rest of the game. Only two players scored for Lopez due to Lummi’s defense, especially that of Keegan Jojola and Shawn Diggs. Trazil Lane had a game-high 19 points to lead the Blackhawks.
Anacortes 67, Sehome 42 – Anacortes led 43-12 at halftime as Sehome couldn’t beat the Seahawks’ pressure defense. The third quarter was Sehome’s best as the Mariners scored 21 points, with three 3-pointers by Eddy Hochsprung. Sehome’s Marcus Montag finished with a team-high 16 points.
Mount Baker 69, Sedro-Woolley 50 – Grant Balvanz made four 3-pointers as he scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Mountaineers. Davis Michelich had 20 points for Sedro-Woolley, but Mount Baker’s press defense ensured the Mountaineers won each quarter. Baker led by 20 at one point in the fourth quarter thanks to strong post play by TJ Bass.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
9-1
4-0
Squalicum (2A)
10-1
4-0
Anacortes (2A)
8-2
4-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-2
3-1
Lynden (2A)
5-4
3-1
Sehome (2A)
6-5
2-2
Blaine (2A)
5-5
2-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-6
1-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-4
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7
1-3
Mount Baker (1A)
9-2
2-2
Meridian (1A)
4-7
0-4
Ferndale (3A)
2-6
0-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-7
0-4
Lummi 67, Lopez 13
Lopez
0
6
5
2
—
13
Lummi
16
21
19
11
—
67
Lopez: Kevin Dye 6, Reese Hamilton 7. Total: 13.
Lummi: Free Borsey 0, Josh Hillaire 6, Caleb Revey 6, Raven Borsey 8, Noah Toby 3, Trazil Lane 19, Keegan Jojola 12, Mike Washington 9, Shawn Diggs 2, Quincy Lane 2 Total: 67.
Mount Baker 69, Sedro-Woolley 50
Mount Baker
14
17
15
23
—
69
Sedro-Woolley
9
13
11
17
—
50
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 6, Keenan Gray 3, Jed Schleimer 10, Kaleb Bass 4, Parker Malone 0, Dionisio Romero 0, Carson Engholm 0, Thomas Barbo 9, TJ Bass 12, Grant Balvanz 22, Michael Kentner 3. Total: 69.
Sedro-Woolley: George Janicki 3, Cade Isakson 11, Isaac Howell 0, Davis Michelich 20, Gage McClarty 5, Isaiah Guerero 2, Westin Abbott 3, Bryson Bartlett 4, Thompson 2. Total: 50.
Lynden 67, Meridian 31
Lynden
17
22
16
11
—
66
Meridian
8
10
7
6
—
31
Lynden: Blake Silves 6, Clayton Whitman 11, James Marsh 4, Connor Shine 1, Kobe Elsner 2, Carson Bode 2, Andrew Kivlighn 13, Christian Zamora 17, Trevin Hope 10. Total: 66.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 3, Cole Roberts 4, Harlon Stuit 2, Tyler Linderman 3, Camden Burgess 5, Josh Plagerman 2, Warren Utschinski 2, TJ Dykstra 3, Zac Kinney 7. Total: 31.
Anacortes 67, Sehome 42
Anacortes
18
25
11
13
—
67
Sehome
8
4
21
9
—
42
Anacortes: Eli Moore 4, Derek Vance 4, Tyler Blouin 12, Cort Senff 2, Connor Rodriguez 7, Jesse Keltner 9, Trystan Lowry 19, Evan Rodriguez 3, Jacob South 7. Total: 67.
Sehome: Logan Lyall 5, Eddy Hochsprung 9, Logan Deboo 4, JaKobe Woodfork 4, Jaren Tilley 2, Michael McLin 2, Marcus Montag 16. Total: 42.
