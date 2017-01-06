Where did your team rate in the WIAA’s new RPI basketball rankings?

The Lynden Christian girls basketball team and the Lummi boys team debuted atop their respective classifications in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s inaugural RPI state rankings released Friday.
The RPI rankings, which will be updated on a daily basis by the WIAA throughout the regular season, will be used to seed qualifiers into the boys and girls state tournaments this winter. It replaces the draw system the WIAA has used in previous years to eliminate top-ranked teams facing each other early in the tournament.
The RPI formula uses three criteria – winning percentage (25 percent), opponent’s winning percentage (50 percent) and the opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25 percent).
The LC girls (9-1) received a rating of 0.698 to top No. 2 Montesano (0.680) and No. 3 Granger (0.665) in the 1A rankings. Nooksack Valley (ninth, 0.637) and Mount Baker (tenth, 0.631) joined the Lyncs in the top 10, while Meridian (0.596) wasn’t far behind in 14th.
The unbeaten Lummi boys (5-0) received a ranking of 0.744 to beat out second-ranked Chief Kitsap Academy in Class 1B. The Lummi girls, meanwhile, ranked 31st with an RPI of 0.439.
The Lynden girls checked in at No. 4 in the Class 2A rankings with a rating of 0.639, trailing No. 1 White River (0.695), No. 2 W.F. West (0.658) and No. 3 Black Hills (0.658). Burlington-Edison (0.605) checked in seventh, while Blaine (0.529) was 21st, Sehome (0.502) was 30th and Bellingham (0.437) was 50th.
The Ferndale girls were 22nd in the Class 3A rankings at 0.537, behind top-ranked Bishop Blanchet (0.731), while Squalicum was 48th at 0.444.
In the Class 1A boys rankings, Lynden Christian was third with an RPI of 0.635, behind No. 1 Freeman (0.652) and No. 2 Zillah (0.641). Mount Baker (0.552) is 13th, Nooksack Valley (0.501) is 30th and Meridian (0.494) is 34th.
Anacortes (0.617) is the top-ranked Northwest Conference boys team in Class 2A at No. 5 behind top-ranked Mark Morris (0.685), though Lynden (0.614), Bellingham (0.595) and Sehome (0.582) aren’t far behind in seventh, ninth and 11th, respectively. Blaine was 22nd with a ranking of 0.555.
Not surprisingly, Nathan Hale – the top-ranked team nationally by maxpreps.com – sat atop the Class 3A boys rankings with a score of 0.730. Squalicum checked in at No. 11 with a 0.636, while Ferndale (0.502) was 41st.
