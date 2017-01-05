Mitchell’s big fourth quarter aids Squalicum to win over Blaine

Damek Mitchell scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help Squalicum snag a 76-65 Northwest Conference win over Blaine on Thursday.
The Borderites led 52-49 at the end of the third quarter, and had been playing with heart all game, according to Squalicum coach Dave Dickson. But, the Storm outscored Blaine 24-9 in the fourth quarter.
“We really had to strap it on in the fourth quarter,” Dickson said. “We got just enough defensive stops and rebounds to get a flow going on offense and beat a very scrappy team tonight.”
Kendall Engelhart provided a lift for Squalicum in the fourth quarter by nailing two 3-pointers. Blaine shot 40 percent from the 3-point line and 52 percent from the field.
Lynden Christian 66, Nooksack Valley 27: Cole Bajema drilled three 3-pointers in a second quarter in which the Lyncs made six from beyond the arc and scored 32 points. Bajema had a game-high 16 points, all of which came in the second quarter. Nooksack Valley turned the ball over 18 times compared to the Lyncs’ six turnovers.
Bellingham 58, Ferndale 49: Johnny Larson scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to help Bellingham stay undefeated in league play. Ferndale was without senior Riley Hunt due to a sprained ankle, Ferndale coach Jason Owens said. Owens said they really missed Hunt’s leadership in the fourth quarter as Bellingham outscored Ferndale 23-8.
Girls
Mount Baker 70, Sedro-Woolley 25: McKenzie Yost led all scorers with 16 points to help Mount Baker earn its ninth win of the season and improve to 4-0 in Northwest Conference play. The Mountaineers are starting to buy into team success over individual success, Baker coach Kim Preston said.
Anacortes 43, Sehome 31: The combination of a cold second half and 24 points from Anacortes’ Gabby Ronngren was too much for Sehome to overcome. Sarah Eisess had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Mariners, and Carissa McDowell chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.
Meridian 53, Lynden 47: Meridian outscored Lynden 19-7 in the fourth quarter to beat the Lions for the first time in Lynden coach Rob Adams’ 10 years with the program. The Trojans made 17 of 20 free throws. Ryley Zapien led the way with 15 points. Faith Dutt and Mariah Gonzalez both had fantastic games off the bench for Lynden, Adams said.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
9-1
4-0
Anacortes (2A)
7-2
3-0
Squalicum (2A)
10-1
4-0
Lynden (2A)
4-4
2-1
Sehome (2A)
6-4
2-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-2
3-1
Blaine (2A)
5-5
2-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-6
1-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-4
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6
1-2
Mount Baker (1A)
8-2
1-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-6
0-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-7
0-4
Meridian (1A)
4-6
0-3
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
9-1
4-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-1
3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-3
2-0
Lynden (2A)
8-3
2-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-4
2-1
Meridian (1A)
8-3
3-1
Sehome (2A)
7-4
2-2
Anacortes (2A)
4-6
2-2
Lakewood (2A)
4-5
1-2
Ferndale (3A)
3-5
1-2
Squalicum (2A)
5-5
1-2
Blaine (2A)
5-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7
0-4
Bellingham (2A)
1-9
0-3
Boys
Bellingham 58, Ferndale 49
Bellingham
13
8
14
23
—
58
Ferndale
10
20
11
8
—
49
Bellingham: Johnny Larson 22, Rits Voeut 4, Kobey Georgen 4, Drew McFall 4, Iyan Manju 4, Spencer Lee 10, Caden Mee 10. Total: 58.
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 2, Logan King 6, Sequoyah Julius 4, James Hinson 15, AJ Rankin 5, Reid Benson 5, Cody Gunter 3, Carson Genger 9. Total: 49.
Lynden Christian 66, Nooksack Valley 27
Lynden Christian
18
32
16
0
—
66
Nooksack Valley
4
9
5
9
—
27
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 5, Cole Bajema 16, Andrew DeVries 12, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 0, Cristian Colwell 6, Grant Rubbert 12, George DeJong 6, Hunter Tevelde 0, Joshua Westra 9. Total: 66.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 7, Ty Rawls 3, Ryan Veening 2, Casey Bauman 9, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 3, Jordan Veening 1, Kyle Veldman 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 2. Total: 27.
Squalicum 76, Blaine 65
Blaine
9
21
22
9
—
65
Squalicum
16
10
23
24
—
76
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 23, Chase Abshere 0, Anthony Ball 3, Jalen Kortlever 6, Michael Baldwin 9, Colby Knutzen 12, Adam Vega 4, Tucker Jensen 8. Total: 65.
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 2, Ben Peterson 9, Jack Wendling 4, Damek Mitchell 27, DeVante’ Powell 17, Kendall Engelhart 16, Jacob Johnson 1. Total: 76.
Girls
Mount Baker 70, Sedro-Woolley 25
Sedro-Woolley
13
5
4
3
—
25
Mount Baker
20
16
17
17
—
70
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 11, Maren Mihelich 4, K. Norris 2, Taylor Manning 2, Taylor Torgeson 2, Samantha Cox 4. Total: 25.
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 3, Stephanie Soares 14, Danielle Tyler 12, Jessica Soares 4, Breanna Hesyck 5, Kylind Powell 14, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 2, McKenzie Yost 16. Total: 70.
Meridian 53, Lynden 47
Meridian
8
13
13
19
—
53
Lynden
11
14
15
7
—
47
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 15, Kyrin Baklund 8, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 9, Natalie Swanson 0, Tanis Harrison 2, Emily Stuth 2, Kiana Gray 13, Jolee Sipma 4. Total: 53.
Lynden: Lauren Zwiers 0, Jasmyne Neria 3, Mariah Gonzalez 5, Faith Dutt 8, Sierra Smith 6, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 16, Natalie Amos 9. Total: 47.
Anacortes 43, Sehome 31
Sehome
6
17
4
4
—
31
Anacortes
10
13
4
16
—
43
Sehome: Maddy Hooker 0, Madison MacPhee 0, Alex Payne 3, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 1, Madison Ulrich 0, Emma Clark 4, Sarah Eisess 12, Carissa McDowell 11. Total: 31.
Anacortes: Nicole McInerney 10, Linzi Bowman 0, Erin Huffstodt 1, Sally Vaux 2, Taylor Mathis 6, Gabby Ronngren 24, Evie Hance 0, Melissa Frein 0. Total: 43.
