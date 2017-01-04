Hodge drains clutch free throws to boost Meridian boys basketball

Bailey Hodge made two free throws with six seconds remaining to put Meridian up four, and the Trojans hung on to earn a 43-42 win over La Conner on Wednesday.
Meridian trailed by four at one point in the fourth quarter, but Tyler Linderman came to the rescue. The senior scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers to bring his team back. Senior Josh Plagerman scored a career-high 12 points to lead the Trojans.
Meridian coach Shane Stacy was pleased with the play of all four of his seniors.
“Bailey, Tyler, Camden (Burgess) and Josh all stepped up tonight,” Stacy said. “Plagerman’s last 3 was big.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
8-1
3-0
Anacortes (2A)
7-2
3-0
Squalicum (2A)
9-1
3-0
Lynden (2A)
4-4
2-1
Sehome (2A)
6-4
2-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-2
2-1
Blaine (2A)
5-4
2-1
Lakewood (2A)
2-6
1-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-4
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6
1-2
Mount Baker (1A)
8-2
1-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-5
0-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-6
0-3
Meridian (1A)
4-6
0-3
Meridian 43, La Conner 42
Meridian
15
6
6
16
—
43
La Conner
12
13
4
13
—
42
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Tyler Linderman 9, Camden Burgess 11, Josh Plagerman 12, Warren Utschinski 2, TJ Dykstra 4. Total: 43.
La Conner: Khalid Al-Dossari 7, Terrence Fornsby 9, Budda Luna 4, Jeffrey Johnson 2, Cooper Zavala 4, Brady Nelson 8, James Hulbert 4, Scottie Miller 4. Total: 42.
