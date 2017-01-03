Nolan leads Bellingham over Mount Baker

Zach Nolan had a game-high 23 points to lead Bellingham to a 62-52 Northwest Conference win over Mount Baker on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders set the tempo from the start and took a 24-13 lead in the first quarter. The Pioneers struggled to get back into the game but outscored Bellingham 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
“A positive to take away from this game is that we get to play again on Friday,” Baker coach Rob Gray said.
Bellingham improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Burlington-Edison 75, Blaine 68 – Burlington-Edison made 17 of 19 free throws in the second half and 13 of 13 in the fourth quarter to hold off Blaine. The Borderites led 18-13 after the first quarter, but Burlington-Edison outscored them in the other three. Blaine’s Benjamin Adams had a game-high 29 points.
Lummi 72, Muckleshoot Tribal 58 – Trazil Lane had a season-high 21 points to spark the Blackhawks to a victory. Lummi led 45-25 at halftime but was outscored 19-6 in the third quarter, which, according to coach Jerome Toby, “made things closer than they needed to be.”
Squalicum 84, Lynden Christian 77 – The visiting Storm earned a Northwest Conference win over the Lyncs.
Lakewood 60, Ferndale 51 – The visiting Golden Eagles lost a Northwest Conference game to the Cougars.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
7-2
3-0
Bellingham (2A)
8-1
3-0
Squalicum (2A)
9-1
3-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-2
2-1
Blaine (2A)
5-4
2-1
Lynden (2A)
4-4
2-1
Sehome (2A)
6-4
2-1
Mount Baker (1A)
8-2
1-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6
1-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-6
1-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-4
1-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-5
0-3
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-6
0-3
Meridian (1A)
3-6
0-3
Lummi 72, Muckleshoot Tribal 58
Lummi
19
26
6
19
—
72
Muckleshoot Tribal
10
15
19
14
—
58
Lummi: Free Borsey 9, Caleb Revey 6, Raven Borsey 7, Trazil Lane 21, Keegan Jojola 4, Mike Washington 16, Shawn Diggs 5. Total: 72.
Muckleshoot Tribal: Total: 58.
Bellingham 62, Mount Baker 52
Bellingham
24
15
9
14
—
62
Mount Baker
13
13
16
10
—
52
Bellingham: Johnny Larson 17, Rits Voeut 0, Kobey Georgen 5, Drew McFall 0, Iyan Manju 0, Spencer Lee 12, Caden Mee 6, Trevor Jones 0, Zach Nolan 23. Total: 62.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 7, Keenan Gray 3, Jed Schleimer 0, Kaleb Bass 2, Parker Malone 2, Dionisio Romero 3, Carson Engholm 6, Thomas Barbo 4, TJ Bass 13, Grant Balvanz 10, Michael Kentner 2. Total: 52.
Squalicum 84, Lynden Christian 77
Squalicum
00
00
00
00
—
84
Lynden Christian
00
00
00
00
—
77
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman xx, Jacob Hardy xx, Noah Westerhoff xx, Ben Peterson xx, Eric Monahan xx, Jack Wendling xx, Darious Powell xx, Damek Mitchell xx, DeVante’ Powell xx, Kendall Engelhart xx, Jacob Johnson xx. Total: 84.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle xx, Cole Bajema xx, Andrew DeVries xx, Michael Lancaster xx, Luke Bos xx, Cristian Colwell xx, Grant Rubbert xx, George DeJong xx, Hunter Tevelde xx, Joshua Westra xx. Total: 77.
Lakewood 60, Ferndale 51
Ferndale
00
00
00
00
—
51
Lakewood
00
00
00
00
—
60
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall xx, Logan King xx, Sequoyah Julius xx, James Hinson xx, Riley Hunt xx, AJ Rankin xx, Reid Benson xx, Cody Gunter xx, Carson Genger xx. Total: 51.
Lakewood: Adam Duran xx, Alex Coleman xx, Alex Jensen xx, Austin Lane xx, CJ McClellan xx, Jackson Schultz xx, Jonathan Cox xx, Justin Gustafson xx, Kaleb Duitsman xx, Morgan Stacey xx, Tom Roe xx, Tyrell Coleman xx. Total: 60.
Burlington-Edison 75, Blaine 68
Burlington-Edison
13
19
21
22
—
75
Blaine
18
15
16
19
—
68
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 6, Josh Altenhofen 6, Tyce Konkle 17, Brock Brewer 0, Max Thurmond 0, Caleb Sheldon 11, Jake Zamora 5, Michael Larson 11, Brian McGovern 0, Julian Houston 0, Mitchell Wesen 19. Total: 75.
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 29, Haden Anthony 0, Chase Abshere 3, Anthony Ball 8, Jalen Kortlever 4, Michael Baldwin 9, Colby Knutzen 9, Adam Vega 4, Tucker Jensen 2. Total: 68.
