Baker rides 6-foot-6 Soares to girls basketball win over Bellingham

The Mount Baker girls basketball team executed its game plan flawlessly Tuesday to earn a 60-29 Northwest Conference win over Bellingham.
Six-foot-6 junior Stephanie Soares caught the ball in the high post and distributed it to her teammates all night, and the Red Raiders had no answer. Soares also did some scoring of her own as she and teammate McKenzie Yost each scored a game-high 16 points.
“That Soares girl is fantastic,” Bellingham coach Mark Wright said. “She distributes the ball well and got their team moving.”
Autumn Jacobsen led Bellingham with 11 points.
Meridian 57, Bellevue Christian 52 – Kiana Gray scored a game-high 21 points to lead Meridian to a nonleague win over Bellevue Christian. The Trojans led by two at halftime and extended their lead to six by the end of the third quarter. Ellesse FitzGerald scored 14 for Meridian.
Lummi 56, Muckleshoot Tribal 38 – Lummi took a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, let Muckleshoot creep back within three at halftime and then outscored the Kings 21-12 in the third quarter. Dezirae Toby led the Blackhawks with 16 points and helped play lock-down press defense to stop Muckleshoot.
Lynden Christian 74, Squalicum 28 – Four Lynden Christian players scored in double figures with Torina Hommes leading the way with 17 points. Sam VanLoo (15 points), Avery Dykstra (12) and Emmalee Bailey (11) helped the Lyncs score their highest point total of the season.
Ferndale 46, Lakewood 43 – Ferndale led by 10 at halftime but allowed Lakewood to make four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to make things interesting. Nicole Guessford had a team-high 13 points as Ferndale earned its first Northwest Conference win.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
8-1
3-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-1
3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-3
2-0
Lynden (2A)
8-2
2-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-4
2-1
Meridian (1A)
6-3
2-1
Sehome (2A)
7-3
2-1
Squalicum (2A)
5-5
1-2
Lakewood (2A)
4-4
1-2
Anacortes (2A)
3-6
1-2
Ferndale (3A)
3-5
1-2
Blaine (2A)
5-4
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
1-9
0-3
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6
0-3
Lummi 56, Muckleshoot Tribal 38
Lummi
16
7
21
12
—
56
Muckleshoot Tribal
7
13
12
6
—
38
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 8, Dezirae Toby 16, Ashtin McElderry 5, Telah Brigman 0, Nickolasa Revey 1, LeAnne Humphreys 2, Raeschelle Washington 11, Alison Lawrence 2, Rian Rosillo 11. Total: 56.
Muckleshoot Tribal: Total: 38.
Meridian 57, Bellevue Christian 52
Bellevue Christian
13
15
13
11
—
52
Meridian
13
17
17
10
—
57
Bellevue Christian: Catherine Dugoni 7, Rachel Berg 13, Sperry McQuaid 4, Jasmine Hathaway 2, Nicole Bloch 11, Molly VandenBrink 14, Molly Olson 1. Total: 52.
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 4, Kyrin Baklund 3, Taran Tutterrow 5, Ellesse FitzGerald 14, Natalie Swanson 3, Tanis Harrison 3, Emily Stuth 2, Kiana Gray 21, Jolee Sipma 2. Total: 57.
Ferndale 46, Lakewood 43
Lakewood
6
7
14
15
—
43
Ferndale
16
7
11
14
—
46
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 5, Natalie Neer 18, Emily Senyitko 9, Nicole Miller 0, Riley Molloy 2, Gillian Romeis 3, Jenna Langdon 6, Kimmy Epperson 0, Bailey Dixon 0. Total: 43.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 4, Kylie Honrud 3, Gabby Edison 12, Rylee Weg 6, Nicole Guessford 13, Darrien Camarillo 8, Peyton Humbert 0. Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 0. Total: 46.
Mount Baker 60, Bellingham 29
Mount Baker
20
10
16
14
—
60
Bellingham
7
8
4
10
—
29
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 4, Stephanie Soares 16, Danielle Tyler 14, Jessica Soares 2, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 8, Jordan LaTorre 0, Abby Yost 0, McKenzie Yost 16. Total: 60.
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 1, Jacquie Estrada 2, Susie Bennett 4, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 4, Amya Cook 5, Dita Dalthorp 0, Emma Daniels 2, Autumn Jacobsen 11. Total: 29.
Lynden Christian 74, Squalicum 28
Lynden Christian
24
19
17
14
—
74
Squalicum
5
10
9
4
—
28
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 17, Isabela Hernandez 4, Josie Bocci 3, Riley Dykstra 8, Sam VanLoo 15, Avery Dykstra 12, Shyann Brandsma 2, Emmalee Bailey 11, Grace Sterk 2. Total: 74.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 0, Mady Blackwell 2, Des’ree Henry 6, Mariana Madera 2, Hope Jorgensen 3, Deja Henry 0, Josie Andert 13, Chalae Wolters 2, Carmi Fenner 0, Hannah Larkin 0. Total: 28.
Comments