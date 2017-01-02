Meridian girls defense locks down Sehome

Meridian’s defense came to play Monday, holding Sehome to its second-lowest point total this season in a 59-38 Northwest Conference win.
The Trojans have been inconsistent defensively, according to Meridian coach Mark Gilmore, but played lock-down man defense against the Mariners. Meridian’s Kiana Gray held Sarah Eisess to six points, all in the first half.
Offensively, the Trojans’ Kyrin Baklund led all scorers with 17 points and took high-percentage shots. Six Meridian players scored six points or more.
“It was a balanced team effort, but we won that game on the defensive side of the ball,” Gilmore said. “The girls did a great job.”
Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian 70, Lummi 25 – The undefeated Lions used their size to outrebound the Blackhawks. Jenyha Ell led Lummi with eight points, but the Blackhawks had no answer for 6-foot Salome Yosef, who had 31 points.
Lynden 60, Nooksack Valley 44 – Natalie Amos had a team-high 14 points, including two 3-pointers, to help lead Lynden to a Northwest Conference win. The Lions outscored Nooksack Valley in all but one quarter, capped by a 22-point fourth. Nooksack Valley’s Rachel Sande had a game-high 15 points.
Boys
Lynden 62, Nooksack Valley 28 – Christian Zamora had a game-high 22 points to lead the Lions to a Northwest Conference win. Zamora had 10 points in the second quarter, when Lynden outscored the Pioneers 20-7 after trailing 11-8 after the first quarter. Blake Silves (10) and Carson Bode (five) were sparks off the bench, according to Lynden coach Brian Roper.
Lummi 59, Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian 27 – The Blackhawks limited the Lions to nine points in the second half en route to a nonleague win. Cedar Park Christian’s Erwin Weary scored 15 points after getting 54 in his previous game. Trazil Lane led the Blackhawks with 12 points.
Sehome 57, Meridian 34 – Marcus Montag had 18 points as the Mariners defeated the Trojans in a Northwest Conference game.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
7-2
3-0
Bellingham (2A)
7-1
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
8-1
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
5-3
2-0
Lynden (2A)
4-4
2-1
Sehome (2A)
6-4
2-1
Mount Baker (1A)
8-1
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-5
1-2
Lakewood (2A)
1-5
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-4
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-6
0-3
Meridian (1A)
3-6
0-3
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-3
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
7-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-3
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-1
2-0
Sehome (2A)
7-3
2-1
Meridian (1A)
5-3
2-1
Lynden (2A)
7-2
1-1
Squalicum (2A)
5-4
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
2-6
0-2
Blaine (2A)
5-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-5
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
1-8
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-5
0-2
Girls
Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian 70, Lummi 25
Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian
13
21
21
15
—
70
Lummi
7
5
8
5
—
25
Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian: Total: 70.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 8, Dezirae Toby 6, Ashtin McElderry 1, Telah Brigman 1, Nickolasa Revey 0, LeAnne Humphreys 0, Raeschelle Washington 3, Alison Lawrence 0, Rian Rosilo 6. Total: 25.
Lynden 60, Nooksack Valley 44
Lynden
14
11
13
22
—
60
Nooksack Valley
12
11
8
13
—
44
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 0, Lauren Zwiers 6, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 11, Mariah Gonzalez 2, Faith Dutt 2, Sierra Smith 8, Keylie Hershey 6, Heidi Lankhaar 2, Elisa Kooiman 9, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 14. Total: 60.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 15, Karley Stremler 6, Jenna Tenkley 8, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 5, Katrina Gimmaka 10. Total: 44.
Meridian 59, Sehome 38
Sehome
4
13
9
12
—
38
Meridian
14
12
16
17
—
59
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 8, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 3, Taryn Clark 0, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 3, Madison Ulrich 0, Emma Clark 5, Sarah Eisess 6, Carissa McDowell 11. Total: 38.
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 6, Kyrin Baklund 17, Taran Tutterrow 2, Ellesse FitzGerald 9, Natalie Swanson 0, Tanis Harrison 8, Emily Stuth 6, Kiana Gray 7, Jolee Sipma 4. Total: 59.
Boys
Lummi 59, Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian 27
Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian
5
12
5
4
—
27
Lummi
13
17
17
12
—
59
Mountlake Terrace Cedar Park Christian: Sam Yaranon 7, Grant Gilmore 3, Erwin Weary 15, Ryan Maxwell 2, Jaide St. Lewis 4. Total: 27.
Lummi: Free Borsey 8, Caleb Revey 4, Raven Borsey 5, Noah Toby 4, Trazil Lane 12, Keegan Jojola 8, Mike Washington 11, Shawn Diggs 4, Quincy Lane 3. Total: 59.
Lynden 62, Nooksack Valley 28
Nooksack Valley
11
7
6
4
—
28
Lynden
8
20
15
19
—
62
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 2, Ty Rawls 3, Casey Bauman 1, Baylor Galley 2, Koert Weidkamp 11, Jordan Veening 8, Ryan Veening 1, Kyle Veldman 0, Jeremy Dykes 0, Mark Coppinger 1, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 28.
Lynden: Blake Silves 10, Jared House 0, Clayton Whitman 14, James Marsh 2, Connor Shine 0, Kobe Elsner 3, Trey Labounty 0, Carson Bode 5, Andrew Kivlighn 2, Christian Zamora 22, Trevin Hope 4, Brock Heppner 0. Total: 62.
Sehome 57, Meridian 34
Meridian
7
7
10
10
—
34
Sehome
15
14
16
12
—
57
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 8, Harlon Stuit 3, Tyler Linderman 5, Camden Burgess 6, Zac Kinney 3, Warren Utschinski 4, Trevor Pagnossin 5 Total: 34.
Sehome: Logan Lyall 11, Eddy Hochsprung 5, Evan Kingma 5, Logan Deboo 8, JaKobe Woodfork 2, Michael McLin 6, Marcus Montag 18, Austin Roberts 2. Total: 57.
Comments