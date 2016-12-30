Bellingham girls basketball team beats Neah Bay for first win of the season

The Bellingham High School girls basketball team earned its first win of the season after nine defeats, beating Neah Bay 55-41 in the Crush in the Slush Tournament in Port Townsend on Friday.
“I’m just so relieved and happy for my girls,” Bellingham coach Mark Wright said. “Now I just hope that the ooze of victory will carry over into the new year.”
The Red Raiders’ Autumn Jacobsen led all scorers with 16 points and also had 13 rebounds, a total matched by Susie Bennett. Jacquie Estrada and Bennett were tasked with guarding Neah Bay’s two best players and held them to two and three points, respectively.
Sehome 41, Port Townsend 24 – Madison MacPhee and Madison Ulrich led the Mariners with seven points to give Sehome its seventh win of the season. Alex Payne and Tori McDowell also pitched in six points each.
Lynden Christian 46, Snohomish 27 – Avery Dykstra had nine of the Lyncs’ 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 19 points. Sam VanLoo had 13 points and 11 rebounds to give Lynden Christian its eighth win of the season.
Squalicum 40, Everett 37 – Josie Andert led the way for the Storm with 13 points. Squalicum scored 19 points in a third quarter in which Andert hit three 3-pointers. Chalae Wolters had 12 points.
Mount Baker 42, Shorecrest 29 – The host Mountaineers won a nonleague game against the visiting Scots.
Nooksack Valley 48, La Conner 42 – The visiting Pioneers won a nonleague game against the host Braves.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
7-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-3
2-0
Sehome (2A)
7-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-1
2-0
Lynden (2A)
7-2
1-1
Squalicum (2A)
5-4
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-3
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
2-6
0-2
Blaine (2A)
5-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-4
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
1-8
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-5
0-2
Nooksack Valley 48, La Conner 42
Nooksack Valley
00
00
00
00
—
48
La Conner
00
00
00
00
—
42
Nooksack Valley: Total: 48.
La Conner: Total: 42.
Mount Baker 42, Shorecrest 29
Mount Baker
00
00
00
00
—
42
Shorecrest
00
00
00
00
—
29
Mount Baker: Total: 42.
Shorecrest: Total: 29.
Bellingham 55, Neah Bay 41
Bellingham
13
12
21
9
—
55
Neah Bay
6
15
6
14
—
41
Bellingham: Jacquie Estrada 12, Susie Bennett 14, Amya Cook 4, Dita Dalthorp 0, Emma Daniels 9, Autumn Jacobsen 16. Total: 55.
Neah Bay: Kayla Winck 0, Jessica Greene 10, Vonte Aguirre 8, Cheyanna Svec 8, Cei’J Gagnon 9, Gina McCaulley 2, Tristin Johnson 3, Starlena Halttunen 1. Total: 41.
Sehome 41, Port Townsend 24
Sehome
6
14
14
7
—
41
Port Townsend
3
5
13
3
—
24
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 2, Madison MacPhee 7, Alex Payne 6, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 3, Tori McDowell 6, Madison Ulrich 7, Emma Clark 2, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 4, Carissa McDowell 2. Total: 41.
Port Townsend: Jazmine Apker-Montoya 7, Amelia Breithaupt 0, Kaityln Meek 7, Cece Nielsen 0, An Nguyen 0, Jenna Carson 5, Taylor Tracer 0, Mackenzie Lake 3, Izzy Hammett 2. Total: 24.
Squalicum 40, Everett 37
Everett
4
14
8
11
—
37
Squalicum
10
4
19
7
—
40
Everett: Marlena Urvater 4, Morgan Carter 9, Brooklyn Johnson 2, Kate Pohland 12, Tiana Simmers 0, Susanna Diaz 4, Siena Utt 2, Alexis Rutter 2, McMiller 2. Total: 37.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 6, Des’ree Henry 3, Marian Madera 2, Josie Andert 13, Chalae Wolters 12, Carmi Fenner 1, Hannah Larkin 3. Total: 40.
Lynden Christian 46, Snohomish 27
Lynden Christian
11
9
16
10
—
46
Snohomish
5
4
12
6
—
27
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 2, Isabela Hernandez 4, Riley Dykstra 4, Sam VanLoo 13, Avery Dykstra 19, Shyann Brandsma 2, Emmalee Bailey 0, Grace Sterk 2. Total: 46.
Snohomish: Katie Brandvold 7, Madi VanSlightenhorst 0, Morgan Marshall 2, Maya DuChesne 8, Emily Preach 2, Sam Beeman 0, Quinn Otteson 0, Lexi Sunagel 0, Cassidy McGee 0, Kyra Beckman 4, Courtney Perry 4. Total: 27.
Comments