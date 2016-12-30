Reversed call on 3-pointer leads to Lynden Christian win over Ferndale

Trailing by three with 2.5 seconds left, host Ferndale’s Riley Hunt buried what was at first ruled a 3-pointer to tie the game, The officials then ruled the shot was a 2-pointer that caused Lynden Christian to win 61-60 on Friday night.
It was Ferndale’s third loss this year by two points or fewer, a feeling Ferndale coach Jason Owens said is frustrating.
“I’m sure I was pretty animated,” Owens said of his reaction to the call. “But I tell the guys that games aren’t decided by the last two minutes, they’re decided by the first 30 minutes.”
One positive for Ferndale was the return of Jacob Kildall, who had been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot and had yet to play this year. The senior finished with four points.
Mount Baker 82, Royal 77 (OT) – Mount Baker trailed by two points with 30 seconds left when Grant Balvanz found TJ Bass for a layup to send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, Baker drilled 11 of 14 free-throws and never trailed after a Jed Schleimer basket.
Balvanz led all Mountaineers with 29.
Selah 70, Lynden 63 – Lynden trailed 21-6 early and almost clawed its way back in a nonleague loss to Selah.
Elijah Pepper of Selah came into the game averaging 30 points and finished with that number of points against the Lions.
Clayton Whitman had 18 points, and Andrew Kivlighn scored 13.
Bellingham 57, Friday Harbor 39 – Drew McFall led all scorers with 17 points to help give Bellingham a win on the second day of the Crush in the Slush Tournament.
The Red Raiders held Friday Harbor to just 12 points in the second half, and a game-low two points in the fourth quarter.
Meridian 51, Oak Harbor 41 – Camden Burgess had a game-high 17 points to help lead the Trojans over Oak Harbor.
Meridian trailed by one point at halftime, but outscored Oak Harbor 34-23 in the second half.
Sehome 76, Arlington 68 (OT) – Sehome missed two free-throws with four seconds left, but a JaKobe Woodfork put-back sent the game to overtime, during which the Mariners outscored Arlington by eight.
Marcus Montag led Sehome with 26 points and had 17 in the second half.
Arlington’s Drew Bryson scored 39 points.
La Conner 45, Nooksack Valley 37 – The visiting Pioneers lost a nonleague game to the host Braves.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
7-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
6-2
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
8-1
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
5-3
2-0
Lynden (2A)
3-4
1-1
Sehome (2A)
5-4
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-4
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
8-1
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-5
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-4
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-5
0-2
Meridian (1A)
3-5
0-2
Mount Baker 82, Royal 77 (OT)
Royal
16
15
22
14
10
—
77
Mount Baker
23
14
13
17
15
—
82
Royal: Juan Ojeda 5, Kaden Jenks 15, Logan Gilbert 0, Gage Christensen 7, Corbin Christensen 29, Osiel Ramirez 3, Isaac Ellis 15, Owen Ellis 13. Total: 77.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 4, Keenan Gray 11, Jed Schleimer 9, Kaleb Bass 2, Parker Malone 0, Hayden Linderman 2, Dionisio Romero 2, TJ Bass 13, Grant Balvanz 29, Carter Backstrom 0, Michael Kentner 10. Total: 82.
Bellingham 57, Friday Harbor 39
Bellingham
20
18
9
10
—
57
Friday Harbor
14
13
10
2
—
39
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 10, Kobey Georgen 3, Drew McFall 17, Iyan Manju 0, Spencer Lee 7, Caden Mee 7, Trevor Jones 0, Zach Nolan 16. Total: 57.
Friday Harbor: Eli Cooper-West 12, Isaac Mayer 5, Andy Stromberg 5, Rio Black 0, Joe Stewart 0, John Gustafson 8, Jake Lowe 2, Kyle Mapstead 0, Lucas Chevalier 0, Chase Wilson 0, Simon Vincent 7, Marshall Clark 0. Total: 39.
Lynden Christian 61, Ferndale 60
Lynden Christian
15
19
14
12
—
61
Ferndale
18
11
18
12
—
60
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 5, Cole Bajema 17, Andrew DeVries 8, Cristian Colwell 6, Grant Rubbert 19, George DeJong 4, Joshua Westra 2. Total: 61.
Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 4, Logan King 5, Sequoyah Julius 5, James Hinson 8, Riley Hunt 11, AJ Rankin 4, Reid Benson 9, Cody Gunter 3, Carson Genger 11. Total: 60.
La Conner 45, Nooksack Valley 37
Nooksack Valley
00
00
00
00
—
37
La Conner
00
00
00
00
—
45
Nooksack Valley: Total: 37.
La Conner: Total: 45.
Selah 70, Lynden 63
Selah
00
00
00
00
—
70
Lynden
00
00
00
00
—
63
Selah: Elijah Pepper 30. Total: 70.
Lynden: Clayton Whitman 18, Andrew Kivlighn 13. Total: 63.
Sehome 76, Arlington 68 (OT)
Arlington
14
24
11
10
9
—
68
Sehome
14
6
27
11
17
—
76
Arlington: Sam Tregoning 1, Griffin Gardoski 13, Campbell Hudson 3, Jaren Cary 7, Dele Aribibola 6, Drew Bryson 39. Total: 68.
Sehome: Eddy Hochsprung 9, Logan Deboo 12, JaKobe Woodfork 16, Michael McLin 1, Marcus Montag 26, Austin Roberts 5, Josh Dentel 3. Total: 76.
Meridian 51, Oak Harbor 41
Oak Harbor
7
11
10
13
—
41
Meridian
9
8
16
18
—
51
Oak Harbor: Justin Ellison 3, Gabe Salinger 7, Ozell Jackson 2, Weston Whitefoot 4, Adam Nelson 7, Jeremy Mitchell 5, Haven Brown 11, Gavin Allen 2. Total: 41.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 6, Tyler Linderman 9, Camden Burgess 17, Josh Plagerman 6, Warren Utschinski 11, TJ Dykstra 2. Total: 51.
