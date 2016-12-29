High-scoring second quarter helps Mount Baker boys hold off Bellevue

The Mount Baker boys basketball team scored 29 points in the second quarter of its 81-52 win over Bellevue Christian in the SunDome on Thursday.
Baker coach Rob Gray said the second quarter was a turning point for his team.
“It came about because of our defensive pressure on them, which led to easy transition baskets,” Gray said.
The Mountaineers went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, in which they outscored Bellevue 26-15. Grant Balvanz led Baker with 21 points, and Dionisio Romero had a career-high 12 points.
Neah Bay 67, Nooksack Valley 48 – After trimming their deficit to three points at the end of the third quarter, the Pioneers watched the Red Devils hit 17 of 21 free throws in the fourth to pull away during the first day of the Crush in the Slush Tournament at Port Townsend. David Flores led Nooksack with 12 points, while Baylor Galley and Jordan Veening each had 10.
Bellingham 40, La Conner 29 – Drew McFall had 11 of his 13 points in the first half to lead Bellingham to a win in the Crush in the Slush Tournament. Spencer Lee and Zach Nolan also contributed eight points as the Red Raiders improved to 6-1.
Kamiakin 47, Lynden 46 – Clayton Whitman’s potential game-winner rimmed out at the buzzer in the SunDome after Lynden gave up a four-point lead with four minutes to go. Whitman had 17 points and Christian Zamora added 16 points for the Lions.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
6-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
6-2
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
8-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
4-3
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-3
1-1
Sehome (2A)
4-4
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-4
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
7-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-3
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-5
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
3-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
0-2
Meridian (1A)
2-5
0-2
Neah Bay 67, Nooksack Valley 48
Nooksack Valley
14
9
17
8
—
48
Neah Bay
12
20
14
21
—
67
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 12, Ty Rawls 9, Ryan Veening 0, Baylor Galley 10, Koert Weidkamp 4, Jordan Veening 10, Kyle Veldman 0, Mark Coppinger 2, Jimmy Hagen 0. Total: 18-48 4-8 48.
Neah Bay: Rweha Munyagi 12, Anthony Bitegeko 10, Billy Parkin 0, Cole Svec 0, Sean Bitegeko 9, Phillip Greene III 12, Zach Dulik 0, Kenrick Doherty 15, Ben Greene 0, Cameron Moore 9, Keith Johnson Jr. 0. Total: 18-53 24-35 67.
Bellingham 40, La Conner 29
Bellingham
7
16
10
7
—
40
La Conner
9
5
5
10
—
29
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 0, Kobey Georgen 3, Drew McFall 13, Iyan Manju 2, Spencer Lee 8, Caden Mee 4, Trevor Jones 2, Zach Nolan 8, Jackson Lee 0. Total: 40.
La Conner: Terrence Fornsby 8, Tre Casey 0, Jeffrey Johnson 0, Cooper Zavala 2, Brady Nelson 12, Charlie Cram 5, James Hulbert 0, Jake Schneider 0, Scottie Miller 2. Total: 29.
Mount Baker 81, Bellevue Christian 52
Mount Baker
15
29
26
11
—
81
Bellevue Christian
18
12
15
7
—
52
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 11, Keenan Gray 0, Jed Schleimer 10, Kaleb Bass 6, Parker Malone 5, Hayden Linderman 2, Dionisio Romero 12, TJ Bass 12, Grant Balvanz 21, Michael Kentner 2. Total: 81.
Bellevue Christian: Total: 52.
Kamiakin 47, Lynden 46
Lynden
00
00
00
00
—
46
Kamiakin
14
14
8
11
—
47
Lynden: Total: 46.
Kamiakin: Total: 47.
