Mount Baker girls overcome slow start to win at Mountlake Terrace tournament

Kylind Powell came off the bench to score 11 points and help the Mount Baker girls basketball team to a 48-34 win over Liberty during the first day of the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
“She gave us an offensive spark,” Mountaineers coach Kim Preston said. “She got a couple of big offensive rebound putbacks.”
Stephanie Soares scored 17 points for Mount Baker, which overcame a slow start.
“We played our alumni game on Tuesday, but this was our first real game back,” Preston said. “It felt that way, and we were a little shaky at the start. But I’m proud of how competitive we remained into the fourth quarter.”
Nooksack Valley 58, Neah Bay 28 – The Pioneers showed little rust in their first game back from break as they toppled Neah Bay. Rachel Sande led Nooksack Valley with 16 points, and Katrina Gimmaka scored 11.
La Conner 54, Bellingham 33 – Bellingham trailed by four at halftime, but a 20-2 third quarter by La Conner spelled doom for the Red Raiders on the first day of the Crush in the Slush Tournament in Port Townsend. Susie Bennett was the only Bellingham player to crack double-digit scoring with 10 points.
Blaine 34, Vashon Island 25 – The Borderites’ Brynn Hallberg was the only player to record double-digit points with 10. Blaine led by one at halftime but then outscored Vashon Island 11-5 in the third quarter.
Sehome 41, Friday Harbor 15 – The Mariners played solid defense to stifle Friday Harbor during the Crush in the Slush Tournament. Sarah Eisess had a game-high 12 points and added five rebounds.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-3
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
5-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-3
2-0
Sehome (2A)
6-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-1
2-0
Lynden (2A)
7-2
1-1
Squalicum (2A)
4-4
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-3
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
2-6
0-2
Blaine (2A)
5-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-4
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
0-7
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-5
0-2
Mount Baker 48, Liberty 34
Mount Baker
4
11
15
18
—
48
Liberty
4
5
14
11
—
34
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 0, Danielle Tyler 8, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 11, Jordan LaTorre 0, Stephanie Soares 17, Abby Yost 6, Jessica Soares 6. Total: 15-47 14-16 48.
Liberty: Sydney Argosino 11, Grace Moawad 3, Jasmine Baker 2, Taylor Kaszycki 0, Hannah Wagenblast 0, Kadi Cooke 4, Annie Oman 0, Sloane Zerda 3, Samantha Kelderman 11, Sam Petersen 0, Kylie Kirksey 0. Total: 34.
La Conner 54, Bellingham 33
Bellingham
11
8
2
12
—
33
La Conner
15
8
20
11
—
54
Bellingham: Jacquie Estrada 5, Susie Bennett 10, Hope Lambie 0, Olivia Johnson 4, Amya Cook 3, Dita Dalthorp 0, Emma Daniels 3, Autumn Jacobsen 8, Zanny Wallbeck 0. Total: 33.
La Conner: Kayla Hagen 2, Mary Cisneros 0, Nakesha Edwards 0, Biruktawit Hasenbalg 0, Raven Edwards 0, Justine Benson 16, Ashley Watkins 12, Nakisa Edwards 10, Joanie Benson 10, Matty Lagerwey 4. Total: 54.
Nooksack Valley 58, Neah Bay 28
Nooksack Valley
10
16
19
13
—
58
Neah Bay
3
11
6
8
—
28
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 2, Maddi Myhre 2, Darlene Zarate 3, Rachel Sande 16, Karley Stremler 7, Jenna Tenkley 8, Kayleasha Davis 0, Brooke DeBeeld 6, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 3, Katrina Gimmaka 11. Total: 58.
Neah Bay: Total: 28.
Sehome 41, Friday Harbor 15
Sehome
15
12
9
5
—
41
Friday Harbor
2
5
4
4
—
15
Sehome: Lily Lind 2, Maddy Hooker 0, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 1, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 7, Tori McDowell 2,Madison Ulrich 2, Emma Clark 5, Kathleen Albert 2, Sarah Eisess 12, Carissa McDowell 4. Total: 41.
Friday Harbor: Savannah Hoffman 0, Ava Hoffman 0, Tori Polda 1, Ciera Bailey 5, Kiana Woods 1, Hannah Hopkins 0, Hayden Mayer 6, Leah Black 0, Bailee Lambright 2, Hailey Swartz 0. Total: 15.
Blaine 34, Vashon Island 25
Vashon Island
7
9
5
4
—
25
Blaine
4
13
11
6
—
34
Vashon Island: Liv Larson 0, Eva Anderson 9, Berline Kilpatrick 2, Shea Bray 6, Ava Butler 2, Kristi Walker 0, Chloe Kuyper 6, Ella Wheeler 0. Total: 25.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 10, Alexis Hallberg 4, Ashley Dickerson 7, Lauren Kordas 2, Chloe Archer 2, Josie Deming 7, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phillips 2, Sydney Feenstra 0. Total: 34.
