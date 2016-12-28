Lynden Christian does it all in rout of Granger

It seems as if experience is the only positive trait missing from the Lynden Christian’s boys basketball team.
That conclusion could be drawn from the Lyncs’ crowd-pleasing 67-47 win over quick Granger (6-4) in the final round of the Cloud 9 Sports Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
Lynden Christian (7-1) averages just shy of 70 points even though it has only one experienced senior and only two in its eight-man rotation.
In this win, the Lyncs especially pleased coach Roger DeBoer with their defense.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” the veteran coach said. “We’re definitely improving on ‘D.’ ”
Lyncs have depth
Seven Lynden Christian players scored at least seven points, led by 12 by Grant Rubbert, the team’s experienced senior. Rubbert shot 3 for 5 in the second half and finished with seven rebounds and four steals.
Freshman guard Andrew De Vries went 4 for 4, with three 3-pointers, over the first three quarters as the Lyncs built a 57-33 bulge with 19 points in each of the first three periods. DeVries finished with 11 points.
Sophomore Cole Bajema, a 6-foot-5 guard, made two 3-pointers and had 10 points. George De Jong, a 6-6 junior, had nine points and nine rebounds, and improved senior reserve Josh Westra had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. Cristian Colwell, a 6-7 sophomore, had seven points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Riddle, a junior guard, had seven points, including a first-quarter 3-pointer.
Chemistry, height pay dividends
“Our team chemistry is really good,” DeBoer said. “Our guys can make the extra pass (when patience is needed), and they don’t care who scores. This was really a fine team win.”
Granger made 11 3-pointers, led by five from Jake Slade for 15 points, but the Spartans struggled against the Lyncs inside. With five players at least 6-4 in its rotation, Lynden Christian held a 19-3 first-half rebound advantage.
Lyncs have shooters
Lynden Christian’s seven baskets in each of the first three quarters came with no more than 14 shots in any period, as the Lyncs entered the fourth quarter shooting 21 for 38.
De Jong only attempted a couple shots in the first half, contenting himself to play fierce inside defense with five first-quarter rebounds and a ferocious block. He scored all nine of his points in the second half on 4-of-6 shooting.
“George really is that good of a rebounder,” DeBoer said. “He had 14 in our (tournament) win Tuesday.”
