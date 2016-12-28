Sophomores step up for Ferndale girls basketball

Ferndale’s four seniors have been producing all season. On Wednesday, the sophomores showed their stuff in a 62-45 win over Monroe in the Cloud 9 Christmas Tournament.
Sophomore Kylie Honrud, playing in only her second game this season, had 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Golden Eagles. Senior Gabby Edison also scored13, and sophomores Rylee Weg and Nicole Guessford had nine points each.
“We’ve been waiting for that to happen,” Ferndale coach Mike Ivy said. “Kylie has been sick all year, and we’ve been missing her all season long.”
Ferndale sank 15 of 22 free throws and outscored Monroe 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
Tulalip Heritage 51, Lummi 28 – The Blackhawks’ youth and inexperience were no match for Tulalip Heritage.
Dezirae Toby had 12 points and Jenyha Ell eight for Lummi, and both played the entire game. Tulalip Heritage’s Deandra Grant led all scorers with 20 points.
Lynden 49, Montesano 44 – Jasmyne Neria made five of Lynden’s 10 3-pointers for all 15 of her points in the Lions’ nonleague win.
Lynden was forced to shoot from the outside because of the inside presence of the Bulldogs’ 6-foot-1 Jordan Spradlin, who finished with a game-high 25 points.
Blaine 55, Granite Falls 27 – The Borderites clamped down on defense, holding the Tigers to 10 points in the first half.
All but one Blaine player scored, with Brynn Hallberg getting 13 points and Ashley Dickerson 12.
Blaine capitalized on turnovers while scoring 19 points in the third quarter.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
5-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-3
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-1
2-0
Lynden (2A)
7-2
1-1
Squalicum (2A)
4-4
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-2
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
2-5
0-2
Blaine (2A)
4-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-4
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
0-7
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
2-5
0-2
Lynden 49, Montesano 44
Montesano
12
13
6
13
—
44
Lynden
13
11
16
9
—
49
Montesano: Cheyann Bartlett 7, Josie Talley 4, Josie Toyra 5, Shayla Floch 3, Jordan Spradlin 25. Total: 44.
Lynden: Lauren Zwiers 0, Jasmyne Neria 15, Mariah Gonzalez 0, Faith Dutt 2, Sierra Smith 8, Keylie Hershey 2, Elisa Kooiman 11, Ruby VanderHaak 3, Natalie Amos 8. Total: 49.
Ferndale 62, Monroe 45
Ferndale
19
11
12
20
—
62
Monroe
5
22
11
7
—
45
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 4, Brianna Byrnes 0, Kylie Honrud 13, Gabby Edison 13, Rylee Weg 9, Nicole Guessford 9, Darrien Camarillo 12, Peyton Humbert 0, Emma Hindes 2, Drew Westford 0. Total: 62.
Monroe: Total: 45.
Blaine 55, Granite Falls 27
Granite Falls
4
6
9
6
—
27
Blaine
16
10
19
10
—
55
Granite Falls: Jerrica Chavez 2, Alex Chavez 2, Brenda Reyes 0, Jenny Rodenbaugh 0, Nicole Jocobi 0, Hailey Nelson 0, Rylee Downs 0, Maddie Massena 14, Faith MacIntosh 0, Sadie Hutchinson 0, Hayley Hansen 9. Total: 27.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 13, Alexis Hallberg 9, Ashley Dickerson 12, Lauren Kordas 7, Chloe Archer 2, Josie Deming 6, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phillips 4, Sydney Feenstra 2. Total: 55.
Tulalip Heritage 51, Lummi 28
Tulalip Heritage
12
15
10
14
—
51
Lummi
7
8
6
7
—
28
Tulalip Heritage: Taviona Jones 2, Myrna Redleaf 6, Candice Reeves 0, Aliya Jones 8, Claudia Parker 6, Yesenia Araiza 0, Deachae Jones 1, Keryn Parks 2, Georgie Randall 2, Deandra Grant 20, Cyena Fryberg 4. Total: 51.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 8, Dezirae Toby 12, Telah Brigman 1, Rian Rosillo 2, LeAnne Humphreys 2, Raeschelle Washington 3. Total: 28.
Comments