High School Basketball

December 28, 2016 10:23 PM

Meridian’s Pagnossin makes most of varsity basketball opportunity

The Bellingham Herald

With a number of regulars unavailable for the holidays, the Meridian boys basketball team turned to its bench to beat Bear Creek 57-47 during the second day of the Cloud 9 Christmas Classic on Wednesday at Lynden.

Trevor Pagnossin, mainly a junior varsity player this season, scored 18 of the 28 points by the Trojans’ reserves.

“We cycled through guys to see who could bring it,” Meridian coach Shane Stacy said. “Trevor brought it, and he never came out. He played well at both ends.”

Meridian outscored Bear Creek 21-4 in the fourth quarter to rally from a seven-point deficit. The Trojans got 11 points from Camden Burgess and 10 from Tyler Linderman, and Stacy said TJ Dykstra held Bear Creek’s top scorer without a point in the second half.

Edmonds-Woodway 78, Ferndale 51 – The Golden Eagles led by one at halftime but “couldn’t hit the side of a wall” in the second half, according to coach Jason Owens. Sequoyah Julius had 16 points to lead Ferndale. Keaton McKay of Edmonds-Woodway led all scorers with 25 points.

Squalicum 58, Woodinville 48 – Damek Mitchell had a game-high 20 points to help lead the Storm to a win in the Sterling Shootout Tournament. Mitchell was named tourney MVP, and Kendall Engelhart finished with 12 points and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Lummi 65, Tulalip Heritage 31 – In the second game on back-to-back nights, the Blackhawks showed no signs of wear to earn their third consecutive win. Senior Trazil Lane returned from injury and scored six points, and Free Borsey had a game-high 12 points.

Life Christian Academy 70, Blaine 55 – The visiting Borderites lost to the host Eagles.

West Seattle 66, Sehome 36 – The host Mariners lost to the visiting Wildcats.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Bellingham (2A)

5-1

2-0

Anacortes (2A)

5-2

2-0

Squalicum (2A)

8-1

2-0

Blaine (2A)

4-3

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

7-1

1-0

Lynden (2A)

3-2

1-1

Sehome (2A)

4-4

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-4

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

6-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

2-3

0-1

Lakewood (2A)

1-5

0-2

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-4

0-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

3-3

0-2

Meridian (1A)

2-5

0-2

Meridian 57, Bear Creek 47

Bear Creek

13

19

11

4

47

Meridian

9

16

11

21

57

Bear Creek: Alex Gephart 8, Jace Blankenbeckler 7, Connor Pittman 6, Trevor McRae 11, Josh Gere 7, Colby Cadigan 8. Total: 18-43 4-7 47.

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 2, Harlong Stuit 4, Tyler Linderman 10, Trevor Pagnossin 18, Camden Burgess 11, Warren Utschinski 4, TJ Dykstra 4, Titus Bowler 2, Adam Kruzich 2. Total: 24-46 7-13 57.

Life Christian Academy 70, Blaine 55

Blaine

00

00

00

00

55

Life Christian Academy

00

00

00

00

70

Blaine: Total: 55.

Life Christian Academy: Total: 70.

Edmonds-Woodway 78, Ferndale 51

Edmonds-Woodway

14

16

25

23

78

Ferndale

13

18

12

8

51

Edmonds-Woodway: Uchenna Acholonu 2, Keaton McKay 25, Jalen Nash 2, Mike Epoch 12, Noah Becker 4, Edikal Seare 5, Kameron Eck 11, Mutdang Bol 7, Ryan Peterson 6, Joe Cooper 4. Total: 78.

Ferndale: Logan King 5, Sequoyah Julius 16, James Hinson 2, Riley Hunt 6, AJ Rankin 8, Reid Benson 10, Carson Genger 4. Total: 51.

Squalicum 58, Woodinville 48

Squalicum

18

13

10

17

58

Woodinville

12

7

14

15

48

Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Ben Peterson 3, Damek Mitchell 20, DeVante’ Powell 15, Kendall Engelhart 12, Jacob Johnson 8. Total: 58.

Woodinville: Cage Schenck 4, Jaden Sheffey 0, Ethan Tarbet 13, Ian Messner 0, Josiah Bush 7, Michael Roth 10, Noah Taplett 6, Landon Young 2, Cade Beresford 6. Total: 48.

West Seattle 66, Sehome 36

West Seattle

00

00

00

00

66

Sehome

00

00

00

00

36

West Seattle: Total: 66.

Sehome: Total: 36.

Lummi 65, Tulalip Heritage 31

Tulalip Heritage

10

9

4

8

31

Lummi

10

27

12

16

65

Tulalip Heritage: Josh Miranda 6, Samuel Fryberg 8, Josh Iukes 8, Rodney Barber 8, Chris Wyatt 1. Total: 31.

Lummi: Free Borsey 12, Caleb Revey 10, Raven Borsey 4, Justin Mahle 5, Noah Toby 9, Quincy Lane 5, Trazil Lane 6, Keegan Jojola 8, Mike Washington 4, Shawn Diggs 2. Total: 65.

