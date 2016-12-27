Squalicum’s Mitchell and Engelhart combine for 48 points in win

Damek Mitchell and Kendall Engelhart combined for 48 points to key Squalicum’s 64-56 victory over Enumclaw in the Sterling Shootout Tournament on Tuesday.
The Storm trailed by nine at halftime but made adjustments and outscored the Hornets 21-10 in the third quarter. Coach Dave Dickson said his team played with a lot of heart.
“I was really proud of our effort tonight on the floor,” Dickson said. “We found a way to battle back.”
The unsung hero of the game was Jacob Johnson, who had the task of checking 6-foot-7 wing Kaden Anderson and held him to 14 points.
Granger 56, Meridian 45 – Granger jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back against Meridian. Camden Burgess was the lone bright spot for the Trojans, as he scored a game-high 16 points and played aggressive defense.
Marysville-Pilchuck 64, Ferndale 63 – Marysville-Pilchuck’s Raequan Battle hit the winning shot, the last of her game-high 36 points, as time expired to topple the Golden Eagles. Carson Genger hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to give Ferndale a one-point lead, but Battle came down the court and shot over a double team from 10 feet to sink the dagger.
Mount Baker 74, Friday Harbor 67 – Grant Balvanz got back on track with a game-high 24 points to lead Mount Baker over Friday Harbor. Balvanz hit a clutch 3-pointer with three minutes left to put the Mountaineers up by two. TJ Bass had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Sehome 56, Mountlake Terrace 55 – Austin Roberts hit the winning shot with 1.2 seconds left to give the Mariners the win. Sehome led by 12 in the fourth quarter, but Mountlake Terrace got hot from the 3-point line and took the lead with nine seconds left. Roberts got the ball in the key and buried the shot for his 13th point and a Sehome victory.
Lummi 45, Chief Kitsap Academy 44 – Keegan Jojola had a tip-in with eight seconds left to give Lummi the lead and eventually the win against Chief Kitsap Academy. The Blackhawks were working without senior Trazil Lane and were working out early-season rust but still managed to hold on.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
5-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
5-1
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
7-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
4-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-2
1-1
Sehome (2A)
4-3
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-4
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
6-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-2
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-4
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
0-2
Meridian (1A)
1-5
0-2
Squalicum 64, Enumclaw 56
Enumclaw
10
22
10
14
—
56
Squalicum
7
16
21
20
—
64
Enumclaw: Kaden Anderson 14, Griffin Webb 6, Kale Engebretsen 4, Bryson Engebretsen 2, Cooper McCullough 0, Peter Erickson 21, Jacob Revell 0, Josh Brown 5, Keegan Ulrich 4, Dalton Desjardins 0. Total: 56.
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Ben Peterson 2, Eric Monahan 0, Damek Mitchell 25, DeVante’ Powell 8, Kendall Engelhart 23, Jacob Johnson 6, Dedrick Mitchell 0. Total: 64.
Lummi 45, Chief Kitsap Academy 44
Chief Kitsap Academy
6
9
9
20
—
44
Lummi
9
11
8
17
—
45
Chief Kitsap Academy: Alijah Sipai 7, Sequoia Chargualaf 10, Shawn Jones 8, William Thomas 9, Kynoa Sipai 10. Total: 44.
Lummi: Free Borsey 6, Josh Hillaire 0, Caleb Revey 5, Raven Borsey 13, Justin Mahle 3, Noah Toby 4, Quincy Lane 0, Keegan Jojola 5, Mike Washington 7, Shawn Diggs 2. Total: 45.
Mount Baker 74, Friday Harbor 67
Mount Baker
19
26
13
16
—
74
Friday Harbor
15
20
19
13
—
67
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 6, Keenan Gray 6, Jed Schleimer 6, Kaleb Bass 8, Parker Malone 1, Hayden Linderman 2, Dionisio Romero 5, TJ Bass 12, Grant Balvanz 24, Michael Kentner 4. Total: 74.
Friday Harbor: Eli Cooper-West 14, Isaac Mayer 7, Andy Stromberg 0, Joe Stewart 4, John Gustafson 12, Kyle Mapstead 17, Simon Vincent 11, Marshall Clark 2. Total: 67.
Marysville-Pilchuck 64, Ferndale 63
Ferndale
17
10
14
22
—
63
Marysville-Pilchuck
19
12
11
22
—
64
Ferndale:Sequoyah Julius 10, James Hinson 9, Riley Hunt 16, AJ Rankin 2, Reid Benson 9, Carson Genger 19. Total: 63.
Marysville-Pilchuck: Josiah Gould 11, Luke Dobler 13, Raequan Battle 36, Kobe Baumann 3, Corbin Sims 2. Total: 64.
Sehome 56, Mountlake Terrace 55
Sehome
13
15
13
15
—
56
Mountlake Terrace
7
12
11
23
—
55
Sehome: Logan Lyall 8, Eddy Hochsprung 8, Logan Deboo 17, JaKobe Woodfork 4, Mike Mindnich 2, Marcus Montag 4, Austin Roberts 13. Total: 56.
Mountlake Terrace: Total: 55.
Granger 56, Meridian 45
Granger
23
18
7
8
—
56
Meridian
9
12
10
14
—
45
Granger: Daniel Nava 11, Ulyses Diaz 8, Jake Stewart 4, Trevor Smith 12, Jake Slade 14, Joseph Soliz 7. Total: 56.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 4, Harlon Stuit 8, Tyler Linderman 4, Camden Burgess 16, TJ Dykstra 2, Trevor Pagnossin 3, Titus Bowler 3, Adam Kruzich 5. Total: 45.
Comments