Amos’ career night leads Lynden girls basketball

Natalie Amos had the best game of her varsity career Tuesday to help Lynden to a 65-35 win over Monroe in the Cloud 9 Christmas Tournament.
Amos had 14 points in 32 minutes and played with tremendous confidence, coach Rob Adams said.
“She was in full attack mode tonight,” Adams said. “She was taking great shots, and I bet she posted a plus-20 in terms of efficiency.”
The junior tore an ACL her freshman year andworked back into basketball shape last season and summer.
Elisa Kooiman scored 20 for the Lions.
Gig Harbor 53, Ferndale 41 – Maddie Willett had 26 points and Brynna Maxwell 21 as the Tides topped the Golden Eagles. Ferndale’s Skylar Robison had 13 points and four rebounds.
Lummi 60, Chief Kitsap Academy 17 – Jenyha Ell had 17 points and Rian Rosillo scored 16 for the Blackhawks, who held the Bears to five points in the second half.
Lynden Christian 49, Sunnyside Christian 36 – Isabela Hernandez scored 14 points to lead the Lyncs over the Knights. Hernandez had seven points in the first quarter.
Sehome 43, Squalicum 38 – Sarah Eisses had three points and 16 rebounds as the Mariners controlled the glass against the Storm. Sehome held Squalicum to five offensive rebounds. The Mariners’ Madison MacPhee also was in double figures in rebounds with 10.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-3
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-1
2-0
Sehome (2A)
5-2
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
4-4
1-1
Lynden (2A)
6-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-2
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
2-4
0-2
Blaine (2A)
3-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
0-7
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
1-5
0-2
Gig Harbor 53, Ferndale 41
Ferndale
9
7
12
13
—
41
Gig Harbor
12
22
18
13
—
53
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Skylar Robison 13, Kylie Honrud 2, Gabby Edison 8, Rylee Weg 4, Nicole Guessford 2, Darrien Camarillo 9, Peyton Humbert 0, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 0, Brianna Byrnes 1. Total: 41.
Gig Harbor: Anna Stewart 0, Abigail Nordquist 0, Brynna Maxwell 21, Katie Emery 2, Emily Shields 4, Claire Bosselmann 0, Sydney Langworthy 0, Grace Neil 0, Maddie Willett 26. Total: 53.
Lynden Christian 49, Sunnyside Christian 36
Sunnyside Christian
7
9
8
12
—
36
Lynden Christian
14
17
4
14
—
49
Sunnyside Christian: Madi Candanoza 5, Aydan Harrington 2, Krista DenHoed 1, Alyssa Martin 9, Sailor Liefke 10, Kristen Broersma 9. Total: 36.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 2, Isabela Hernandez 14, Riley Dykstra 6, Sam VanLoo 5, Avery Dykstra 7, Shyann Brandsma 4, Emmalee Bailey 7, Grace Sterk 4. Total: 49.
Sehome 43, Squalicum 38
Squalicum
2
13
8
15
—
38
Sehome
6
12
16
9
—
43
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 2, Mady Blackwell 6, Des’ree Henry 7, Mariana Madera 0, Deja Henry 0, Josie Andert 5, Chalae Wolters 15, Carmi Fenner 2, Hannah Larkin 1. Total: 38.
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 8, Madison MacPhee 7, Alex Payne 8, Taryn Clark 1, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 0, Madison Ulrich 2, Emma Clark 3, Sarah Eisess 3, Carissa McDowell 11. Total: 43.
Lummi 60, Chief Kitsap Academy 17
Chief Kitsap Academy
9
3
3
2
—
17
Lummi
16
16
22
6
—
60
Chief Kitsap Academy: Kailyn Usman 0, Miya Smith 2, Martha Fergus 0, Brandy Boure 13, Keilah Andrews 2. Total: 17.
Lummi: Jenyha Ell 17, Dezirae Toby 8, Telah Brigman 2, Rian Rosillo 16, Marianna Felix 0, LeAnne Humphreys 2, Raeschelle Washington 7, Jayda Phair 8. Total: 60.
Lynden 65, Monroe 35
Monroe
10
11
7
7
—
35
Lynden
17
14
21
13
—
65
Monroe: Total: 35.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 0, Lauren Zwiers 3, Blakely Doerge 5, Jasmyne Neria 10, Mariah Gonzalez 2, Faith Dutt 8, Sierra Smith 3, Keylie Hershey 0, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman 20, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 14. Total: 65.
