Freshman steps up to lead Squalicum to basketball win over Rogers

Freshman Devante’ Powell not only led the Squalicum boys basketball team with 24 points, he also stepped up defensively in the second half to help the Storm emerge with a 71-59 victory over Puyallup Rogers in the first round of the Sterling Shootout on Monday at Kennedy Catholic.
“He did a great job on their point guard in the second half and really made a difference for us,” Squalicum coach Dave Dickson said of Powell. “I thought he played a real complete game.”
Dickson said Powell switched to cover Rogers’ Justin Baker in the second half, and his length made things difficult.
The Storm (6-1), which will face Enumclaw in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal Tuesday, also received 23 points from Damek Mitchell and 17 from Kendall Engelhart.
Dickson said he also was pleased by the inside play of Jack Wendling and Jacob Johnson, who were “the unsung heroes for us, holding their own defensively.”
Squalicum
20
15
19
17
—
71
Rogers
20
8
14
17
—
59
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Ben Peterson 2, Jack Wendling 0, Damek Mitchell 23, Devante’ Powell 24, Kendall Engelhart 17, Jacob Johnson 5, Deidrick Mitchell 0. Total: 71.
Rogers: James Baker 20, Jace Barrett 10, Izaiah Lillie 6, Micah Jones 13, Nikita Apanasevich 4, Aidan Fernando 6. Total: 59.
