High School Basketball

December 22, 2016 9:39 PM

Lynden Christian girls scare Bishop Blanchet but suffer first loss

The Bellingham Herald

The Lynden Christian girls had the state’s top-ranked Class 3A team on the ropes midway through the fourth quarter Thursday at ShoWare Center, but two untimely turnovers and 24 points from Jadyn Bush proved too much, as the Lyncs suffered their first loss, 46-40 to Bishop Blanchet.

“It was a really good game,” Lyncs coach Brady Bomber said. “We led most of the game until there were only four or five minutes left, and we weren’t able to close it out. Our girls powered so hard, and we were just a couple plays away from getting a big win for us.”

Avery Dykstra led Lynden Christian (5-1) with 15 points, and Bomber said Riley Dykstra came off the bench to score eight big points.

Next week, the Lyncs host the Cloud 9 Christmas Tournament. They face Sunnyside Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and White River at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mark Morris 70, Squalicum 53 – Madison Mosier made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and had 23 points for the host Monarchs, who led 39-22 at halftime. Josie Andert had 14 points for the Storm.

Meridian 62, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 33 – Freshman Jolee Sipma had 15 points to lead the host Trojans to a nonleague win. Meridian’s Taran Tutterrow was scoreless, but coach Mark Gilmore said she “caused havoc” on defense. Kyrin Baklund and Ellesse FitzGerald had 11 points each for the Trojans.

Boys

Lynden Christian 67, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 64 – Sophomore Cole Bajema had 15 of his 23 points in the second half and keyed a 19-point fourth quarter for the host Lyncs. Freshman Andrew DeVries added 17 points, and George DeJong had seven points and 10 rebounds for Lynden Christian.

Meridian 52, Lambrick Park 50 – Camden Burgess had 24 points to help the Trojans to their first win. Meridian led 21-3 after the first quarter, but the Lions came back behind five 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Bellingham (2A)

5-1

2-0

Anacortes (2A)

4-1

2-0

Squalicum (2A)

5-1

2-0

Blaine (2A)

4-2

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

5-1

1-0

Lynden (2A)

3-2

1-1

Sehome (2A)

3-3

1-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

1-1

Mount Baker (1A)

5-1

1-1

Ferndale (3A)

2-1

0-1

Lakewood (2A)

1-4

0-2

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-4

0-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

3-3

0-2

Meridian (1A)

1-4

0-2

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Burlington-Edison (2A)

4-2

2-0

Mount Baker (1A)

4-1

2-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

4-3

2-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

5-1

2-0

Sehome (2A)

4-1

1-0

Squalicum (2A)

4-3

1-0

Lynden (2A)

5-2

1-1

Meridian (1A)

4-2

1-1

Lakewood (2A)

4-2

1-1

Anacortes (2A)

2-4

0-2

Blaine (2A)

3-4

0-2

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

3-3

0-2

Bellingham (2A)

0-7

0-2

Ferndale (3A)

1-4

0-2

Girls

Bishop Blanchet 46, Lynden Christian 40

Bishop Blanchet

12

5

11

18

46

Lynden Christian

12

10

11

7

40

Bishop Blanchet: Katie Merrywell 0, Jessica Seagle 0, Maddie O’Neill 0, Ella DiPietro 6, Annie Maher 6, Jadyn Bush 24, Jillese Bush 10, Minnie Miller 0. Total: 18-45 9-17 46.

Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 0, Isabela Hernandez 5, Josie Bocci 0, Riley Dykstra 8, Sam VanLoo 6, Riley VanHulzen 6, Avery Dykstra 15, Shyann Brandsma 0, Emmalee Bailey 0, Grace Sterk 0. Total: 14-42 11-12 40.

Mark Morris 70, Squalicum 53

Squalicum

7

15

18

13

53

Mark Morris

21

18

17

14

70

Squalicum: Shefka Williams 9, Mady Blackwell 6, Des’ree Henry 0, Mariana Madera 1, Deja Henry 3, Josie Andert 14, Carmi Fenner 9, Hannah Larkin 11. Total: 53.

Mark Morris: Kalina Makaiwi 7, Gabby Bennett 2, Madison Early 6, Madison Mosier 23, Kathy Allred 0, Sarah Russell 0, Alexis Troy 13, Madison Pond 3, Libby Bartleson 16. Total: 70.

Meridian 62, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 33

Bothell Cedar Park Christian

8

8

11

6

33

Meridian

17

12

18

15

62

Bothell Cedar Park Christian: Total: 33.

Meridian: Kyrin Baklund 11, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 11, Natalie Swanson 5, MaKenna Holz 1, Tanis Harrison 4, Emily Stuth 4, Kiana Gray 7, Jolee Sipma 15, Lindsey Moore 4. Total: 62.

Boys

Lynden Christian 67, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 64

Bothell Cedar Park Christian

13

19

12

20

64

Lynden Christian

14

14

20

19

67

Bothell Cedar Park Christian: Chase Witthuhn 6, Zach Fisk 5, Drew McLaurin 21, George Reidy 17, Andrei Leonardi 8, Jack Stiger 3, Jack Flynn 4. Total: 64.

Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 6, Cole Bajema 23, Andrew DeVries 17, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 0, Cristian Colwell 12, George DeJong 7, Joshua Westra 0, Bryce Bouwman 2. Total: 67.

Meridian 52, Lambrick Park 50

Lambrick Park

3

21

18

8

50

Meridian

21

13

12

6

52

Lambrick Park: Total: 50.

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 7, Harlon Stuit 2, Tyler Linderman 6, Camden Burgess 24, Josh Plagerman 1, Warren Utschinski 4, TJ Dykstra 4, Zac Kinney 4. Total: 52.

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: All-Whatcom County Boys' Basketball Player of the Year Sterling Somers

View more video

Sports Videos