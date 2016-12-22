Lynden Christian girls scare Bishop Blanchet but suffer first loss

The Lynden Christian girls had the state’s top-ranked Class 3A team on the ropes midway through the fourth quarter Thursday at ShoWare Center, but two untimely turnovers and 24 points from Jadyn Bush proved too much, as the Lyncs suffered their first loss, 46-40 to Bishop Blanchet.
“It was a really good game,” Lyncs coach Brady Bomber said. “We led most of the game until there were only four or five minutes left, and we weren’t able to close it out. Our girls powered so hard, and we were just a couple plays away from getting a big win for us.”
Avery Dykstra led Lynden Christian (5-1) with 15 points, and Bomber said Riley Dykstra came off the bench to score eight big points.
Next week, the Lyncs host the Cloud 9 Christmas Tournament. They face Sunnyside Christian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and White River at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mark Morris 70, Squalicum 53 – Madison Mosier made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and had 23 points for the host Monarchs, who led 39-22 at halftime. Josie Andert had 14 points for the Storm.
Meridian 62, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 33 – Freshman Jolee Sipma had 15 points to lead the host Trojans to a nonleague win. Meridian’s Taran Tutterrow was scoreless, but coach Mark Gilmore said she “caused havoc” on defense. Kyrin Baklund and Ellesse FitzGerald had 11 points each for the Trojans.
Boys
Lynden Christian 67, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 64 – Sophomore Cole Bajema had 15 of his 23 points in the second half and keyed a 19-point fourth quarter for the host Lyncs. Freshman Andrew DeVries added 17 points, and George DeJong had seven points and 10 rebounds for Lynden Christian.
Meridian 52, Lambrick Park 50 – Camden Burgess had 24 points to help the Trojans to their first win. Meridian led 21-3 after the first quarter, but the Lions came back behind five 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
5-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
4-1
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
5-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
4-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-2
1-1
Sehome (2A)
3-3
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-1
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-4
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
0-2
Meridian (1A)
1-4
0-2
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-2
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-3
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-1
2-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
4-3
1-0
Lynden (2A)
5-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
4-2
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
2-4
0-2
Blaine (2A)
3-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
0-7
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
1-4
0-2
Girls
Bishop Blanchet 46, Lynden Christian 40
Bishop Blanchet
12
5
11
18
—
46
Lynden Christian
12
10
11
7
—
40
Bishop Blanchet: Katie Merrywell 0, Jessica Seagle 0, Maddie O’Neill 0, Ella DiPietro 6, Annie Maher 6, Jadyn Bush 24, Jillese Bush 10, Minnie Miller 0. Total: 18-45 9-17 46.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 0, Isabela Hernandez 5, Josie Bocci 0, Riley Dykstra 8, Sam VanLoo 6, Riley VanHulzen 6, Avery Dykstra 15, Shyann Brandsma 0, Emmalee Bailey 0, Grace Sterk 0. Total: 14-42 11-12 40.
Mark Morris 70, Squalicum 53
Squalicum
7
15
18
13
—
53
Mark Morris
21
18
17
14
—
70
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 9, Mady Blackwell 6, Des’ree Henry 0, Mariana Madera 1, Deja Henry 3, Josie Andert 14, Carmi Fenner 9, Hannah Larkin 11. Total: 53.
Mark Morris: Kalina Makaiwi 7, Gabby Bennett 2, Madison Early 6, Madison Mosier 23, Kathy Allred 0, Sarah Russell 0, Alexis Troy 13, Madison Pond 3, Libby Bartleson 16. Total: 70.
Meridian 62, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 33
Bothell Cedar Park Christian
8
8
11
6
—
33
Meridian
17
12
18
15
—
62
Bothell Cedar Park Christian: Total: 33.
Meridian: Kyrin Baklund 11, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 11, Natalie Swanson 5, MaKenna Holz 1, Tanis Harrison 4, Emily Stuth 4, Kiana Gray 7, Jolee Sipma 15, Lindsey Moore 4. Total: 62.
Boys
Lynden Christian 67, Bothell Cedar Park Christian 64
Bothell Cedar Park Christian
13
19
12
20
—
64
Lynden Christian
14
14
20
19
—
67
Bothell Cedar Park Christian: Chase Witthuhn 6, Zach Fisk 5, Drew McLaurin 21, George Reidy 17, Andrei Leonardi 8, Jack Stiger 3, Jack Flynn 4. Total: 64.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 6, Cole Bajema 23, Andrew DeVries 17, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 0, Cristian Colwell 12, George DeJong 7, Joshua Westra 0, Bryce Bouwman 2. Total: 67.
Meridian 52, Lambrick Park 50
Lambrick Park
3
21
18
8
—
50
Meridian
21
13
12
6
—
52
Lambrick Park: Total: 50.
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 7, Harlon Stuit 2, Tyler Linderman 6, Camden Burgess 24, Josh Plagerman 1, Warren Utschinski 4, TJ Dykstra 4, Zac Kinney 4. Total: 52.
