Engelhart’s 22 leads Squalicum to basketball win over Marysville Getchell

Squalicum’s Kendall Engelhart had 14 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter to help the Storm put away Marysville Getchell 81-39 on Wednesday.
The Storm led by 10 at halftime and outscored Getchell 29-11 in the third quarter. Squalicum held the Chargers to two points in the fourth quarter.
Coach Dave Dickson said Ben Peterson played “stifling” defense on Getchell’s top scorers.
“He was rotating from one to the other,” Dickson said. “It set the tone for us tonight.”
Squalicum 55, Eisenhower 25 – Chalae Wolters had 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Storm to a nonleague win. Squalicum forced 17 turnovers to fuel its fast-break offense. Deja Henry and Des’ree Henry each had six points.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
5-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
4-1
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
5-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
4-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
3-2
1-1
Sehome (2A)
3-3
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-1
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-4
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-3
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-4
0-2
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-1
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-3
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
2-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
4-2
1-0
Lynden (2A)
5-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
3-2
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-2
1-1
Anacortes (2A)
1-4
0-2
Blaine (2A)
3-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-2
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
0-7
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
1-4
0-2
Squalicum 81, Marysville Getchell 39
Squalicum
15
23
29
14
—
81
Marysville Getchell
9
17
11
2
—
39
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 6, Jacob Hardy 0, Ben Peterson 4, Eric Monahan 3, Jack Wendling 5, Damek Mitchell 20, DeVante’ Powell 10, Kendall Engelhart 22, Jacob Johnson 6, Dedrick Mitchell 5. Total: 81.
Marysville Getchell: Charles Tait 0, Cody Day 4, Zackery Doll 0, Joshua Villavicencio 3, Cameron Stordahl 14, Ryan King 0, Ethan Jackson 4, Ian Roskelley 11, Matthew Thomas 0, Colten Bayley 3, Jallang William 2. Total: 39.
Girls
Squalicum 55, Eisenhower 25
Eisenhower
1
6
8
10
—
25
Squalicum
9
17
12
17
—
55
Eisenhower: Denae Franklin 5, Bobbie Rideout 2, Jessica Perea 3, Naomi Nelson 4, Christa Jimenez 11. Total: 25.
Squalicum: Mady Blackwell 6, Des’ree Henry 6, Marian Madera 2, Deja Henry 6, Josie Andert 4, Chalae Wolters 19, Carmi Fenner 6, Hannah Larkin 6. Total: 55.
