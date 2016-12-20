Second-half surge propels Mount Baker over Lambrick Park

It was a tale of two halves for Mount Baker in an 86-68 nonleague win over visiting Lambrick Park on Tuesday.
Mount Baker trailed by two at the end of the first and second quarters but broke open the game in the second half, scoring 50 points. The Mountaineers went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter and pulled away thanks to TJ Bass, who had nine of his 17 points in the period. Baker also made six of its eight 3-pointers in the second half.
“We went on a 7-0 run to start the third and (Lambrick Park) began to wear down a little bit,” coach Rob Gray said. “Our defensive pressure and our ability to beat the zone wore them down.”
Yakima West Valley 45, Sehome 44 – The host Mariners lost a nonleague game to the Rams.
Bellingham 81, Blaine 45 – Visiting Bellingham pounced on a Blaine team coming off a hard-fought 85-84 win over Mount Baker on Monday. Borderites point guard Benjamin Adams left the game in the first 30 seconds because of the flu and didn’t return. Zach Nolan had 22 points to lead the Red Raiders.
Ferndale 69, Snohomish 58 – The Golden Eagles shot 78 percent in the first half in a nonleague win over host Snohomish. Ferndale’s Riley Hunt had 21 of his game-high 29 points in the first half.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
5-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
4-1
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
4-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
4-2
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
2-2
1-1
Sehome (2A)
3-3
1-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-3
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
5-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
2-1
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-4
0-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-3
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
0-2
Meridian (1A)
0-4
0-2
Yakima West Valley 45, Sehome 44
Yakima West Valley
00
00
00
00
—
45
Sehome
00
00
00
00
—
44
Yakima West Valley: Justin VanDeBrake xx, Spencer Bailey xx, David Lindgren xx, Dallin Cluff xx, Christian Williams xx, Eric Rodriguez xx, Sean Sieber xx, Spencer Jolley xx, Jacob Sabari xx, Isaac McDonald xx, Alex Rojas xx. Total: 45.
Sehome: Logan Lyall xx, Eddy Hochsprung xx, Evan Kingma xx, Logan Deboo xx, JaKobe Woodfork xx, Mike Mindnich xx, Jaren Tilley xx, Marcus Montag xx, Austin Roberts xx, Josh Dentel xx. Total: 44.
Mount Baker 86, Lambrick Park 68
Lambrick Park
21
17
13
17
—
68
Mount Baker
19
17
24
26
—
86
Lambrick Park: Total: 68.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 8, Keenan Gray 8, Jed Schleimer 5, Kaleb Bass 11, Parker Malone 2, Hayden Linderman 0, Dionisio Romero 11, Carson Engholm 3, Thomas Barbo 12, TJ Bass 17, Grant Balvanz 7, Michael Whitson 2. Total: 86.
Bellingham 81, Blaine 45
Bellingham
29
18
18
16
—
81
Blaine
7
7
18
13
—
45
Bellingham: Johnny Larson 19, Rits Voeut 7, Kobey Georgen 6, Drew McFall 6, Spencer Lee 12, Caden Mee 9, Trevor Jones 0, Zach Nolan 22. Total: 81.
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 0, Haden Anthony 0, Chase Abshere 9, Anthony Ball 4, Jalen Kortlever 5, Michael Baldwin 7, Colby Knutzen 8, Alieu Diaw 4, Adam Vega 6, Tucker Jensen 2. Total: 45.
Ferndale 69, Snohomish 58
Ferndale
20
25
11
13
—
69
Snohomish
13
11
17
16
—
58
Ferndale: Logan King 4, Sequoyah Julius 4, James Hinson 9, Riley Hunt 29, AJ Rankin 2, Reid Benson 2, Cody Gunter 1, Carson Genger 16, Watiko Leighton 2. Total: 69.
Snohomish: Tristan MacGregor 6, Darius Johnson 10, Seth Cavin 8, Josh Johnston 1, Kole Bride 2, Kyle Sandifer 24, Kolton Smith 6. Total: 58.
