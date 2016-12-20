Lynden Christian tops Ferndale by 40 points in girls basketball

Lynden Christian scored 51 points in the second half to run away with a 78-38 Northwest Conference win over visiting Ferndale on Tuesday.
The Lyncs’ Isabela Hernandez had a game-high 15 points, all in the second half. Riley Dykstra also struck from the wing with 12 of her 14 points in the last two quarters.
“The girls did a nice job offensively of making the extra pass,” coach Brady Bomber said. “We found some holes in their zone due to our length and we got out in transition.”
Gabby Edison led Ferndale with 12 points.
Blaine 51, Bellingham 25 – Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, but visiting Blaine triumphed over a depleted Bellingham team. “We lack offensive weapons to begin with, but when our offensive weapons are out, it’s tough,” said Bellingham coach Mark Wright, whose team made only 1 of 11 free throws.
Squalicum 35, Marsyville-Pilchuck 31 – The Storm beat the host Tomahawks in a nonleague game.
Lynden 55, Arlington 36 – Faith Dutt had 12 points and seven rebounds in just 14 minutes to help the visiting Lions to a win. Lynden made 20 of 46 shots and finished with 28 rebounds and 10 assists. Arlington was 8 for 32 from the field and committed 25 turnovers compared to Lynden’s 16.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-1
2-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
2-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-3
2-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-0
2-0
Squalicum (2A)
3-2
1-0
Lynden (2A)
5-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
3-2
1-1
Lakewood (2A)
4-1
1-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-4
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
1-4
0-2
Blaine (2A)
3-4
0-2
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-2
0-2
Bellingham (2A)
0-7
0-2
Squalicum 35, Marysville-Pilchuck 31
Squalicum
00
00
00
00
—
35
Marysville-Pilchuck
00
00
00
00
—
31
Squalicum: Shefka Williams xx, Mady Blackwell xx, Des’ree Henry xx, Mariana Madera xx, Hope Jorgensen xx, Deja Henry xx, Josie Andert xx, Chalae Wolters xx, Carmi Fenner xx, Hannah Larkin xx. Total: xx.
Marysville-Pilchuck: Hanna Koehn xx, Ivy Enberg xx, Mackenzie Konsor xx, Lauren Carson xx, Kennedy Lenteni xx, Mackensie Connelly xx, Lilianne Fischer xx, Olivia Lee xx, Alexandra Grimm xx, Dominique Jenkins xx, Hayley Dixon xx. Total: xx.
Blaine 51, Bellingham 25
Blaine
15
14
12
10
—
51
Bellingham
10
6
4
5
—
25
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 7, Alexis Hallberg 3, Ashley Dickerson 14, Chloe Archer 5, Josie Deming 8, Ziyona Ward 6, Jessica Phillips 2, Sydney Feenstra 6. Total: 51.
Bellingham: Jacquie Estrada 5, Susie Bennett 11, Eliza Rossman 4, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 5, Dita Dalthorp 0, Olivia Johnson 0. Total: 25.
Lynden 55, Arlington 36
Lynden
17
11
20
7
—
55
Arlington
8
12
6
10
—
36
Lynden: Lauren Zwiers 0, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 7, Mariah Gonzalez 6, Faith Dutt 12, Sierra Smith 0, Keylie Hershey 5, Heidi Lankhaar 1, Elisa Kooiman 15, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 9. Total: 55.
Arlington: Total: 36.
Lynden Christian 78, Ferndale 38
Ferndale
10
8
8
12
—
38
Lynden Christian
14
13
30
21
—
78
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 1, Kylie Honrud 4, Gabby Edison 12, Rylee Weg 5, Nicole Guessford 6, Darrien Camarillo 9, Peyton Humbert 0, Emma Hindes 0, Morgan Barlean 1, Drew Westford 0. Total: 38.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 12, Isabela Hernandez 15, Josie Bocci 3, Macki VanderVeen 0, Riley Dykstra 14, Sam VanLoo 10, Riley VanHulzen 5, Avery Dykstra 13, Shyann Brandsma 2, Emmalee Bailey 2, Grace Sterk 2. Total: 78.
