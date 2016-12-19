Meridian boys still hunting for first win after loss to Sedro

The Meridian boys basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season following its 77-69 Northwest Conference loss to Sedro-Woolley on Monday.
Sedro-Woolley shot better than 70 percent from the field in the first half and 65 percent from the 3-point line. Coach Shane Stacy said his team’s lack of defense that half was the difference in the game.
“We struggled to locate their shooters,” Stacy said. “And we struggled to get back on defense. It was a layup drill for them at times.”
Simran Parmar led the Trojans with 21 points, and Warren Utschinski had 10 points in his first career start.
Blaine 85, Mount Baker 84 – The Borderites led by eight with two minutes left and almost gave away a Northwest Conference win to the Mountaineers. With both teams in the bonus, they combined for 53 points in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Adams scored a game-high 27 points and sophomore Adam Vega scored four of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
Lynden 78, Burlington-Edison 51 – Christian Zamora made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 34 points in the Lions’ Northwest Conference win. Six-foot-7-inch junior Trey Labounty came off the bench and had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Nooksack Valley 38, Friday Harbor 35 – David Flores led all scorers with 15 points to help give the Pioneers a nonleague win. Nooksack Valley led 23-9 at halftime but was outscored 26-15 in the second half.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Bellingham (2A)
4-1
2-0
Anacortes (2A)
3-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
4-1
2-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
4-1
2-0
Sehome (2A)
3-2
1-1
Mount Baker (1A)
4-1
1-1
Lynden (2A)
2-2
1-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-3
0-2
Ferndale (3A)
1-1
0-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-2
1-1
Meridian (1A)
0-4
0-2
Lakewood (2A)
1-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
0-2
Nooksack Valley 38, Friday Harbor 35
Nooksack Valley
8
15
9
6
—
38
Friday Harbor
5
4
16
10
—
35
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 15, Ty Rawls 1, Baylor Galley 5, Koert Weidkamp 7, Jordan Veening 8, Kyle Veldman 2, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0, Ryan Veening 0. Total: 38.
Friday Harbor: Eli Cooper-West 7, Isaac Mayer 0, Andy Stromberg 2, Joe Stewart 6, John Gustafson 7, Jake Lowe 0, Kyle Mapstead 9, Simon Vincent 4. Total: 35.
Blaine 85, Mount Baker 84
Mount Baker
21
15
21
26
—
84
Blaine
20
22
16
27
—
85
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 16, Keenan Gray 2, Jed Schleimer 6, Kaleb Bass 8, Dionisio Romero 4, Carson Engholm 7, Thomas Barbo 23, TJ Bass 10, Grant Balvanz 8. Total: 84.
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 27, Chase Abshere 0, Anthony Ball 12, Jalen Kortlever 6, Michael Baldwin 12, Colby Knutzen 16, Adam Vega 9, Tucker Jensen 3. Total: 85.
Lynden 78, Burlington-Edison 51
Lynden
26
13
24
15
—
78
Burlington-Edison
17
10
10
14
—
51
Lynden: Blake Silves 4, Jared House 3, Clayton Whitman 13, James Marsh 4, Trey Labounty 12, Andrew Kivlighn 6, Christian Zamora 34. Total: 78.
Burlington-Edison: Nate Altenhofen 3, Josh Altenhofen 8, Tyce Konkle 7, Brock Brewer 4, Max Thurmond 1, Caleb Sheldon 7, Jake Zamora 1, Michael Larson 11, Brian McGovern 0, Mitchell Wesen 7, Blake Gurney 2. Total: 51.
Sedro-Woolley 77, Meridian 69
Meridian
18
20
15
16
—
69
Sedro-Woolley
25
18
15
19
—
77
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 4, Simran Parmar 21, Tyler Linderman 12, Camden Burgess 14, Warren Utschinski 10, TJ Dykstra 8. Total: 69.
Sedro-Woolley: Cade Isakson 18, Si DeJong 9, Davis Mihelich 20, Gage McLarty 4, Isaiah Guerero 5, Bryson Bartlett 2, Westin Abbott 14, Isaac Howell 5. Total: 77.
Comments