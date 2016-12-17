Balanced attack helps Bellingham boys beat Lakewood

The Bellingham boys basketball team held Lakewood to just 12 points in the second half to earn a 61-39 Northwest Conference win on Saturday.
Bellingham scored 30 points in the second half after a 31-point first half. Rits Voeut had eight of his 11 points early in the third quarter to spark the Red Raider offense.
Coach Brad McKay said he was pleased with his team’s defense and its balanced offense.
“When you have six guys score seven or more points, that’s huge,” McKay said.
Iyan Manju provided energy off the bench with 10 points.
King’s 51, Lynden 42 – Gonzaga-commit Corey Kispert rattled off 30 points to help topple Lynden. Kispert was 8 for 12 from the field and had seven rebounds. Lynden’s leading scorer was Clayton Whitman, who had 13 points.
Seattle Christian 75, Lynden Christian 66 – Andrew DeVries’ career-high 18 points wasn’t enough to hold off Seattle Christian. Evan Toy had a game-high 22 points and Seattle Christian scored 22 points in both the first and third quarters. Grant Rubbert had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Mount Baker 77, La Conner 55 – Five players scored in double figures for Mount Baker as the Mountaineers extended their winning streak to four games. Kaleb Bass led the way with 15 points and his cousin TJ Bass added 11 points.
Girls
Blaine 41, Cascade Christian 37 – Blaine trailed by eight points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter but held Cascade Christian scoreless and rallied to earn a win. Josie Deming led the Borderites with 17 points. Cascade Christian’s Allison Downs had 20 points on six 3-pointers.
Lakewood 58, Bellingham 44 – The visiting Red Raiders lost a nonleague game to the host Cougars.
Boys
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
3-1
2-0
Bellingham (2A)
4-1
2-0
Blaine (2A)
3-1
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
3-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1
1-0
Mount Baker (1A)
4-0
1-0
Lynden (2A)
1-2
0-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-2
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-1
0-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-2
0-1
Meridian (1A)
0-3
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-4
0-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-3
0-2
Girls
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
4-1
1-0
Mount Baker (1A)
3-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
2-2
1-0
Lakewood (2A)
4-1
1-1
Blaine (2A)
2-3
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-3
0-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-1
0-1
Meridian (1A)
2-2
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
0-5
0-2
Anacortes (2A)
1-4
0-2
Boys
Bellingham 61, Lakewood 39
Lakewood
5
22
5
7
—
39
Bellingham
14
17
19
11
—
61
Lakewood: Jackson Schultz 0, CJ McClellan 0, Alex Jensen 5, Morgan Stacey 6, Adam Duran 3, Austin Lane 6, Kaleb Duitsman 17, Justin Gustafson 0, Tyrell Coleman 0, Alex Coleman 2, Tom Roe 0, Jonathan Cox 0. Total: 39.
Bellingham: Johnny Larson 9, Rits Voeut 11, Kobey Georgen 0, Drew McFall 7, Iyan Manju 10, Spencer Lee 10, Caden Mee 11, Trevor Jones 0, Zach Nolan 3. Total: 61.
Kings 52, Lynden 41
Lynden
6
14
11
10
—
41
Kings
14
13
10
15
—
52
Lynden: Blake Silves 0, Jared House 2, Clayton Whitman 13, James Marsh 0, Connor Shine 0, Kobe Elsner 8, Trey Labounty 0, Andrew Kivlighn 9, Christian Zamora 9. Total: 41.
Kings: Dawson Porcello 5, Hunter Reeves 0, Christian Lopez 0, Josh Frohardt 5, Levi Bundrant 2, Corey Kispert 30, Luke Wicks 3, Luke Bobin 0, Chewy Zevenbergen 7, Taylor Schoenfeld 0. Total: 52.
Seattle Christian 75, Lynden Christian 66
Lynden Christian
12
17
17
20
—
66
Seattle Christian
22
13
22
18
—
75
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 0, Cole Bajema 16, Andrew DeVries 18, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 0, Cristian Colwell 6, Grant Rubbert 16, George DeJong 7, Hunter Tevelde 0, Joshua Westra 3, Tanner Jansen 0. Total: 66.
Seattle Christian: Evan Toy 22, Spencer Howell 9, Dalton Saggau 18, Max Loorem 10, Zac VanderLey 8, Connor Knack 0, Harrison Hohimer 8. Total: 75.
Mount Baker 77, La Conner 55
Mount Baker
28
17
19
13
—
77
La Conner
11
15
15
14
—
55
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 2, Keenan Gray 5, Jed Schleimer 2, Kaleb Bass 15, Parker Malone 4, Hayden Linderman 0, Dionisio Romero 6, Carson Engholm 12, Thomas Barbo 10, TJ Bass 11, Grant Balvanz 10. Total: 77.
La Conner: Khalid Al-Dossari 5, Terrence Fornsby 8, Budda Luna 22, Jeffrey Johnson 3, Cooper Zavala 2, Brady Nelson 8, Charlie Cram 3, James Hulbert 0, Scottie Miller 4. Total: 55.
Girls
Lakewood 58, Bellingham 44
Bellingham: Total: 44.
Lakewood: Total: 58.
Blaine 41, Cascade Christian 37
Blaine
9
11
7
14
—
41
Cascade Christian
11
9
9
8
—
37
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 11, Ashley Dickerson 5, Lauren Kordas 8, Chloe Archer 0, Josie Deming 17, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phillips 0. Total: 41.
Cascade Christian: Allison Downs 20, Kinsley Nohr 0, Shelaine Lorenz 12, Alex Teifke 2, Morgan Tveter 1, McKenzie Radcliffe 0, Gabi Miller 0, Ashley Teifke 2. Total: 37.
