Abshere hits first six 3-point shots to lead Blaine over Nooksack

Chase Abshere hit his first six 3-point attempts to help propel host Blaine to a 82-54 Northwest Conference win over Nooksack Valley on Friday.
Abshere finished with a game-high 20 points and was a key reason the Borderites led 40-13 at halftime. Coach Shaun Pile said Abshere had a good practice Thursday.
“We were hoping it would carry over,” Pile said. “He was lights out tonight, and it gave us a big cushion to carry the rest of the way.”
This was a rematch of a game on Dec. 2 that the Borderites lost 51-37 despite forcing 25 turnovers.
Lynden Christian 85, Meridian 54: The teams combined for 23 3-pointers, but host Lynden Christian hit 10 in the second half to run away with a Northwest Conference win. The Lyncs outrebounded Meridian 30-23, led by George DeJong with 10.
Mount Baker 70, Ferndale 68: The Mountaineers led by seven with two minutes to go and held off visiting Ferndale to earn a Northwest Conference win. The Golden Eagles made a 2-point shot with five seconds left but had no timeouts and couldn’t foul in time. TJ Bass led Mount Baker with 16 points and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Sehome 70, Sedro-Woolley 65: Visiting Sehome made 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to clinch a Northwest Conference win over the Cubs. Eddy Hochsprung finished with a game-high 20 points. Logan Lyall had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
3-1
2-0
Bellingham (2A)
3-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
3-1
1-0
Blaine (2A)
3-1
1-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-1
0-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
1-0
Meridian (1A)
0-3
0-1
Mount Baker (1A)
3-0
1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-2
0-1
Sehome (2A)
3-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
1-1
0-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-2
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-3
0-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-3
0-2
Mount Baker 70, Ferndale 68
Ferndale
18
18
14
18
—
68
Mount Baker
23
12
20
15
—
70
Ferndale: Sequoyah Julius 19, James Hinson 14, Riley Hunt 4, AJ Rankin 6, Reid Benson 4, Cody Gunter 6, Carson Genger 13, Freeman 2. Total: 68.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 8, Kennan Gray 8, Jed Schleimer 8, Kaleb Bass 8, Parker Malone 0, Dionisio Romero 2, Carson Engholm 0, Thomas Barbo 11, TJ Bass 16, Grant Balvanz 9, Michael Whitson 0. Total: 70.
Lynden Christian 85, Meridian 54
Meridian
16
14
11
13
—
54
Lynden Christian
16
21
24
24
—
85
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 19, Simran Parmar 28, Harlon Stuit 0, Tyler Linderman 2, Camden Burgess 3, Josh Plagerman 2, Warren Utschinski 0, TJ Dykstra 0. Total: 54.
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 9, Cole Bajema 22, Andrew DeVries 9, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 3, Cristian Colwell 10, Grant Rubbert 14, George DeJong 4, Hunter TeVelde 5, Joshua Westra 9, Tanner Jansen 0. Total: 85.
Blaine 82, Nooksack Valley 54
Nooksack Valley
8
5
22
19
—
54
Blaine
19
21
21
21
—
82
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 7, Ty Rawls 8, Baylor Galley 8, Koert Weidkamp 7, Jordan Veening 14, Kyle Veldman 2, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 6, Ryan Veening 2. Total: 54.
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 16, Haden Anthony 4, Chase Abshere 20, Anthony Ball 15, Michael Baldwin 3, Colby Knutzen 6, Alieu Diaw 4, Adam Vega 5, Tucker Jensen 9. Total: 82.
Sehome 70, Sedro-Woolley 65
Sehome
17
11
21
21
—
70
Sedro-Woolley
18
14
11
22
—
65
Sehome: Logan Lyall 13, Eddy Hochsprung 20, Evan Kingma 3, Logan Deboo 4, JaKobe Woodfork 7, Jaren Tilley 2, Marcus Montag 12, Austin Roberts 7, Josh Dentel 2. Total: 70.
Sedro-Woolley: George Janicki 3, Cade Isakson 19, Si DeJong 7, Davis Mihelich 16, Gage McLarty 9, Isaiah Guerero 5, Bryson Bartlett 6. Total: 65.
Comments