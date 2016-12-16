Second-half surge keeps Lynden Christian girls basketball unbeaten

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

3:24 Threat of nativity lawsuit brings blue Christmas to Gig Harbor

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'