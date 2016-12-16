Second-half surge keeps Lynden Christian girls basketball unbeaten

The Lynden Christian girls basketball team scored 17 points in the third and fourth quarters to earn a 64-50 Northwest Conference win over Meridian on Friday.
The Lyncs trailed by one point at halftime but refocused when coach Brady Bomber spoke to his team.
“I told them to get back to our basics,” Bomber said. “We wanted to play with great toughness and make sure we were sound defensively in the second half.”
Lynden Christian was also sound offensively as Riley Van Hulzen poured in a game-high 21 points. Emmalee Bailey also chipped in 15 points on four 3-pointers.
Nooksack Valley 46, Blaine 34 – Rachel Sande contributed 19 points to help lead Nooksack Valley to a Northwest Conference win. She had eight field goals and was 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Pioneers held the Borderites scoreless in the first quarter.
Mount Baker 47, Ferndale 40 – The Mountaineers outscored Ferndale 31-19 in the second half to earn a Northwest Conference win. Danielle Tyler had a game-high 15 points to lead Mount Baker. Both teams hadn’t played since Dec. 5 due to after-school activities being canceled from the snow.
Sehome 51, Sedro-Woolley 48 – A balanced scoring effort helped Sehome earn its first Northwest Conference win of the season. Alex Payne led the Mariners with 12 points but right behind her were Madison Ulrich and Sarah Eisess with 11 points each. Payne also had two rebounds and two steals.
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
3-3
2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
4-1
1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-0
1-0
Mount Baker (1A)
3-1
1-0
Sehome (2A)
4-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
2-2
1-0
Blaine (2A)
1-3
0-1
Ferndale (3A)
1-3
0-1
Meridian (1A)
2-2
0-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-1
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
0-4
0-1
Anacortes (2A)
1-4
0-2
Lynden Christian 64, Meridian 50
Meridian
18
13
8
11
—
50
Lynden Christian
12
18
17
17
—
64
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 4, Kyrin Baklund 0, Taran Tutterrow 3, Ellesse FitzGerald 10, Natalie Swanson 2, Tanis Harrison 6, Emily Stuth 2, Kiana Gray 13, Jolee Sipma 10. Total: 50.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 2, Isabela Hernandez 4, Riley Dykstra 7, Sam Van Loo 13, Riley Van Hulzen 21, Avery Dykstra 2, Shyann Brandsma 0, Emmalee Bailey 15, Grace Sterk 0. Total: 64.
Nooksack Valley 46, Blaine 34
Nooksack Valley
6
9
12
19
—
46
Blaine
0
4
16
14
—
34
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 10, Darlene Zarate 2, Rachel Sande 19, Karley Stremler 3, Jenna Tenkley 8, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 0, Katrina Gimmaka 4. Total: 46.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 9, Alexis Hallberg 4, Ashley Dickerson 4, Lauren Kordas 0, Chloe Archer 0, Josie Deming 13, Ziyona Ward 2, Jessica Phillips 2, Sydney Feenstra 0, Rani Prasad 0. Total: 34.
Mount Baker 47, Ferndale 40
Ferndale
5
16
10
9
—
40
Mount Baker
9
7
16
15
—
47
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 0, Skylar Robison 0, Gabby Edison 13, Rylee Weg 4, Nicole Guessford 9, Darrien Camarillo 9, Peyton Humbert 2, Emma Hindes 0, Drew Westford 3. Total: 40.
Mount Baker: Haylee Malone 7, Stephanie Soares 4, Danielle Tyler 15, Jessica Soares 9, Breanna Hesyck 0, Kylind Powell 8, Jordan LaTorre 0, McKenzie Yost 4. Total: 47.
Sehome 51, Sedro-Woolley 48
Sehome
7
15
19
10
—
51
Sedro-Woolley
6
17
14
11
—
48
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 0, Madison MacPhee 4, Alex Payne 12, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 6, Madison Ulrich 11, Emma Clark 2, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 11, Carissa McDowell 5. Total: 51.
Sedro-Woolley: Kate Morgan 6, Maren Mihelich 0, Taylor Manning 7, Taylor Torgeson 7, Samantha Cox 24, Allison Nichols 2, Daniella Rodriguez 2. Total: 48.
