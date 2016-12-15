Lynden boys let win slip away in fourth quarter against Anacortes

Anacortes went on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to come from behind to beat Lynden 52-44 in Northwest Conference boys basketball Thursday.
Lynden led by two entering the fourth, when the Lions hurt themselves by shooting 9 of 25 from the free-throw line.
“We put ourselves in a position to win, but we didn’t finish,” coach Brian Roper said. “We looked young in that fourth quarter.”
Anacortes’ Jesse Keltner had a game-high 19 points and also had seven offensive rebounds, which led to key putbacks down the stretch.
Bellingham 53, Burlington-Edison 33 – The Red Raiders gave up only 10 points in the second half to earn a Northwest Conference win. Bellingham shot 9 of 12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and had four players make foul shots. Johnny Larson had nine points in six minutes off the bench.
Squalicum 62, Lakewood 57 – Damek Mitchell had 30 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Storm to a Northwest Conference win. Lakewood opened the game with an 11-2 run and Squalicum answered in the second quarter by scoring 25 points. The Storm were 16 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Girls
Lynden 34, Anacortes 26 – The Lions outrebounded the Seahawks by 11 and earned their first Northwest Conference victory. Lynden shot 12 of 39 from the field and was led by Sierra Smith and Elisa Kooiman, who each had eight points. Lynden also made 7 of 12 free throws.
Burlington-Edison 65, Bellingham 18 – The Red Raiders turned the ball over 22 times in the first half and had no answer for the Tigers’ pressure defense. Burlington-Edison scored 47 points off turnovers. Bellingham allowed 29 points in the second quarter.
Squalicum 61, Lakewood 54 – Josie Andert scored 22 points and Carmi Fenner had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help lead the Storm. Chalae Wolters had a game-high 15 rebounds.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
3-1
2-0
Bellingham (2A)
3-1
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
3-1
1-0
Blaine (2A)
2-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-1
0-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-2
0-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-3
0-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-2
0-1
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Burlington-Edison (2A)
2-1
1-0
Lynden (2A)
4-1
1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-3
1-0
Squalicum (2A)
2-2
1-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-1
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
3-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
0-4
0-1
Anacortes (2A)
1-4
0-2
Boys
Bellingham 53, Burlington-Edison 33
Burlington-Edison
17
6
6
4
—
33
Bellingham
10
8
13
22
—
53
Burlington-Edison: Josh Altenhofen 4, Tyce Konkle 4, Brock Brewer 2, Max Thurmond 0, Caleb Sheldon 1, Jake Zamora 2, Michael Larson 7, Brian McGovern 0, Julian Houston 0, Mitchell Wesen 3, Blake Gurney 0. Total: 33.
Bellingham: Johnny Larson 9, Rits Voeut 11, Kobey Georgen 0, Drew McFall 6, Iyan Manju 3, Spencer Lee 10, Caden Mee 12, Trevor Jones 0, Zach Nolan 2. Total: 53.
Anacortes 52, Lynden 44
Lynden
11
9
13
11
—
44
Anacortes
10
7
14
21
—
52
Lynden: Blake Silves 0, Jared House 0, Clayton Whitman 4, James Marsh 2, Connor Shine 3, Kobe Elsner 3, Trey Labounty 6, Carson Bode 0, Andrew Kivlighn 13, Christian Zamora 13. Total: 44.
Anacortes: Eli Moore 2, Derek Vance 2, Tyler Blouin 6, Connor Rodriguez 3, Jesse Keltner 19, Trystan Lowry 2, Evan Rodriguez 16, Jacob South 2. Total: 52.
Squalicum 62, Lakewood 57
Lakewood
13
11
15
18
—
57
Squalicum
11
25
12
14
—
62
Lakewood: Jackson Schultz 10, CJ McClellan 0, Alex Jensen 11, Morgan Stacey 0, Adam Duran 6, Austin Lane 2, Kaleb Duitsman 20, Justin Gustafson 0, Tyrell Coleman 0, Alex Coleman 6, Jonathan Cox 2. Total: 57.
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Noah Westerhoff 10, Ben Peterson 2, Jack Wendling 2, Darious Powell 10, Damek Mitchell 30, DeVante’ Powell 8, Kendall Engelhart 0, Jacob Johnson 0. Total: 62.
Girls
Burlington-Edison 65, Bellingham 18
Burlington-Edison
17
29
12
7
—
65
Bellingham
6
6
4
2
—
18
Burlington-Edison: Brandy Smith 12, Katie King 0, Afton Field 2, Allyson Ray 16, Lexy Watson 0, Shannon Husband 4, Hali Rainaud 3, Annaleis Reyes 9, Rylee Gundersen 11, Jazzlynn Woods 4, Delaney Watson 4. Total: 65.
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 4, Jacquie Estrada 2, Susie Bennett 2, Yumin Buckley 0, Eliza Rossman 4, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 0, Dita Dalthorp 0, Emma Daniels 0, Autumn Jacobsen 6. Total: 18.
Lynden 34, Anacortes 26
Lynden
7
11
12
4
—
34
Anacortes
8
10
2
6
—
26
Lynden: Lauren Zwiers 5, Jasmyne Neria 6, Mariah Gonzalez 2, Faith Dutt 0, Sierra Smith 8, Keylie Hershey 0, Elisa Kooiman 8, Ruby VanderHaak 2, Natalie Amos 3. Total: 34.
Anacortes: Total: 26.
Squalicum 61, Lakewood 54
Lakewood
12
11
17
14
—
54
Squalicum
7
20
17
17
—
61
Lakewood: Jelly Perry 16, Natalie Neer 14, Emily Senyitko 12, Riley Molloy 0, Gillian Romeis 3, Jenna Langdon 8, Bailey Dixon 1. Total: 54.
Squalicum: Shefka Williams 0, Mady Blackwell 0, Des’ree Henry 3, Mariana Madera 10, Josie Andert 22, Chalae Wolters 6, Carmi Fenner 20. Total: 61.
Boy’s swimming
Squalicum 120, Sedro Woolley 47
200 medley relay: Squalicum (Aidan Rowland, Jacob Weston, Logan Cucksey, Greg Tapparo) 2:03.69; 200 freestyle: Aidan Rowland (Squalicum) 2:19.74; 200 individual medley: Jacob Weston (Squalicum) 2:39.13; 50 freestyle: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 24.95 ; Diving: Wilson Dierdorff (Squalicum) 238.85; 100 butterfly: Franz Allendorfer (Squalicum) 1:00.71; 100 freestyle: Greg Tapparo (Squalicum) 1:03.32; 500 freestyle: Winter Gariss (Squalicum) 7:57.32; 200 freestyle relay: Squalicum (Franz Allendorfer, Greg Tapparo, Jacob Weston, Winter Gariss) 1:48.41; 100 backstroke: Aidan Rowland (Squalicum) 1:09.17; 100 breaststroke: Eli Hill (Blaine-exhibition) 1:14.84, Cooper Ristow (Sedro) 1:30.86; 400 freestyle relay: Squalicum (Logan Cucksey, Winter Gariss, Franz Allendorfer, Aidan Rowland) 4:18.65.
Comments