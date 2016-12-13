Nooksack Valley boys open league play with loss to Anacortes

It wasn’t the start to league play Nooksack Valley was hoping for as the Pioneers lost 74-35 to Anacortes on Tuesday.
Nooksack Valley trailed by one point after the first quarter, but midway through the second quarter Anacortes’ shooters caught fire. Tyler Blouin finished with a game-high 21 points for the Seahawks and was one of four players to score double-digit points.
“We played a great 15 minutes and then they rattled off four 3-pointers in a row,” Nooksack Valley coach Rich Skillman said. “Once you get down against a team that can shoot, it’s hard to come back.”
Baylor Galley had nine points to lead the Pioneers, who were held to four points in the second quarter.
Girls
Nooksack Valley 45, Anacortes 38: The host Pioneers won a Northwest Conference game against the Seahawks. Katrina Gimmaka led the way with 15 points and made 3-of-5 free throws. Gabby Ronngren had 14 points for Anacortes.
Boy’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-1
1-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-1
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
2-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
2-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
2-1
0-0
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-3
1-0
Anacortes (2A)
1-2
0-1
Bellingham (2A)
0-3
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
3-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
3-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-1
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-2
0-0
Boys
Anacortes 74, Nooksack Valley 35
Nooksack Valley
8
4
10
13
—
35
Anacortes
9
24
25
16
—
74
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 8, Ty Rawls 4, Casey Bauman 7, Baylor Galley 9, Koert Weidkamp 2, Jordan Veening 0, Kyle Veldman 4, Mark Coppinger 1, Jimmy Hagen 0, Ryan Veening 0. Total: 35.
Anacortes: Eli Moore 2, Derek Vance 8, Tyler Blouin 21, Cort Senff 0, Connor Rodriguez 17, Jesse Keltner 0, Trystan Lowry 10, Evan Rodriguez 10, Zerick Shores 3, Thomas Dylan 0, Jacob South 3. Total: 74.
Girls
Nooksack Valley 45, Anacortes 38
Anacortes
10
2
12
14
—
38
Nooksack Valley
11
17
4
13
—
45
Anacortes: Rafka Daou 0, Maddy Hance 4, Nicole McInerney 7, Linzi Bowman 2, Erin Huffstodt 0, Clare Martin 0, Sally Vaux 3, Taylor Mathis 0, Gabby Ronngren 14, Evie Hance 0, Melissa Frein 8. Total: 38.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 8, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 6, Karley Stremler 8, Jenna Tenkley 8, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 0, Katrina Gimmaka 15. Total: 45.
Comments