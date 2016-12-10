Rubbert’s near triple-double aids Lyncs in win over Seattle Academy

Point guard Grant Rubbert had 10 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to help lead Lynden Christian to a 67-48 win over Seattle Academy on Saturday.
“It was a spectacular night for him,” coach Roger DeBoer said. “You don’t see that kind of line from a point guard.”
The Lyncs had balanced scoring up and down their lineup as four players had at least nine points. Cole Bajema led the way with a game-high 20 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Lynden Christian also jumped out to a 10-0 lead and started the third quarter with an 8-0 run.
Blaine 62, Port Angeles 60 – Benjamin Adams scored 33 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting to lead Blaine. One of Adams’ 3-pointers came from 28 feet out to give the Borderites a four-point lead late in the game. Adam Vega scored eight points.
Nooksack Valley 47, La Conner 46 – Nooksack Valley outscored La Conner 26-3 in the fourth quarter to steal a win. David Flores had 15 points to lead the Pioneers after a lackluster first quarter, when La Conner led 20-6.
Girls
La Conner 28, Nooksack Valley 27 – The visiting Pioneers lost a nonleague game to the Braves. Rachel Sande led the way for the Pioneers with seven points. Nakiya Edwards had 11 points and made two 3-pointers for La Conner.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
2-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-2
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
2-1
0-0
Girl’s scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-3
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
3-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
3-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-1
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-3
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-2
0-0
Boys
Lynden Christian 67, Seattle Academy 48
Lynden Christian
19
17
18
13
—
67
Seattle Academy
11
15
6
14
—
46
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 6, Cole Bajema 20, Andrew DeVries 9, Michael Lancaster 0, Luke Bos 0, Cristian Colwell 10, Grant Rubbert 10, George DeJong 5, Hunter Tevelde 1, Joshua Westra 6. Total: 67.
Seattle Academy: Marcus Austin 6, Jackson Doran 2, Noah Etzioni 2, Jeff Kodaset 3, Jordan Feinstein 1, Drummond Sweeney 5, Tate Gibbons 6, Ben Friedman 3, Jujaar Singh 11, Grant Sorensen 7. Total: 46.
Blaine 62, Port Angeles 60
Blaine
18
11
14
19
—
62
Port Angeles
13
14
14
19
—
60
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 33, Anthony Ball 2, Jalen Kortlever 4, Michael Baldwin 8, Colby Knutzen 3, Adam Vega 8, Tucker Jensen 4. Total: 62.
Port Angeles: Total: 60.
Nooksack Valley 47, La Conner 46
Nooksack Valley
6
11
4
26
—
47
La Conner
20
11
12
3
—
46
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 15, Ty Rawls 3, Casey Bauman 10, Baylor Galley 1, Koert Weidkamp 8, Jordan Veening 8, Kyle Veldman 0, Jeremy Dykes 0, Mark Coppinger 0, Jimmy Hagen 0, Ryan Veening 2. Total: 47.
La Conner: Khalid Al-Dossari 2, Terrence Fornsby 4, Budda Luna 12, Scott Lindeman 15, Jeffrey Johnson 0, Cooper Zavala 0, Brady Nelson 1, Charlie Cram 0, Spencer Tripp 0, James Hulbert 0, Scottie Miller 12. Total: 46.
Girls
La Conner 28, Nooksack Valley 27
Nooksack Valley
4
9
5
9
—
27
La Conner
5
12
2
9
—
28
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 6, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 7, Karley Stremler 2, Jenna Tenkley 5, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 3, Katrina Gimmaka 4. Total: 27.
La Conner: Kayla Hagen 0, Mary Cisneros 0, Nakesha Edwards 3, Biruktawit Hasenbalg 0, Raven Edwards 0, Justine Benson 8, Ashley Watkins 5, Nakiya Edwards 11, Joanie Benson 0, Matty Lagerwey 1, Addie Reinstra 0, Rachel Drake 0, Riley Banaszak 0. Total: 28.
