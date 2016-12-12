High School Basketball

December 12, 2016 11:00 AM

With eight returners, can Sehome boys basketball make a jump in 2016-17?

By David Rasbach

Coach: Steve Call (second season)

Last year: Finished 6-14; tied for eighth in NWC; did not advance to postseason

Player to watch: Marcus Montag, a senior wing, is Sehome’s top returning scorer from last season, when he finished second to Leighton Kingma with 12.2 points per game. “He’s quicker and more athletic this year,” Call said. “He’s improved his conditioning as well, and his outside shooting has gotten better.”

Newcomer to keep an eye on: Eddy Hochsprung averaged 5.6 points as a freshman, and the Mariners are looking for bigger things from the 6-foot-3 wing. “I see really terrific things ahead for him,” Call said. “He gets to the hoop and shoots well. He’s smart and athletic on the court.”

Key to the season: It didn’t take the Mariners long to realize they need to play good defense, particularly in the half court, Call said. That’s been the team’s focus since day one, but Sehome struggled in a season-opening loss to Marysville-Pilchuck. “When we defend well, we’ll get good offensive production,” Call said. “We have two 6-5 starters, so we should defend and rebound pretty good, but we’ve got to focus on playing strong defense.”

Outlook: Sehome returns eight players, including senior wing Logan Deboo, who averaged 11.0 points last season. Call said he also had a good offseason, gaining about 20 pounds of muscle and improving his speed, footwork and outside shooting. “I’m expecting us all to do better,” Call said. “This is our second year, and we’re more familiar with the system and the concepts.”

2016-17 Roster

No.

Player

Pos.

Yr.

2

Logan Lyall

W

Sr.

3

Eddy Hochsprung

W

So.

4

Evan Kingma

G

Jr.

5

Logan Deboo

W

Sr.

10

Jakobe Woodfork

W

Sr.

12

Mike Mindnich

G

So.

13

Jaren Tilley

G

Sr.

23

Marcus Montag

W

Sr.

24

Austin Roberts

G

So.

34

Josh Dentel

W

So.

2016-17 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Score

Nov. 28

at Marysville-Pilchuck

L 69-55

Dec. 3

Marysville Getchell

W 60-27

Dec. 9

at Bellingham

W 48-42

Date

Opponent

Time

Dec. 12

at Squalicum*

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 16

at Sedro-Woolley*

7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19

Arlington

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 20

Yakima West Valley

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 27

at Mountlake Terrace Tournament

TBD

Dec. 28

at Mountlake Terrace Tournament

TBD

Jan. 2

Meridian*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 6

Anacortes*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 10

at Nooksack Valley*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

Lynden*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 17

at Lynden Christian*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 20

Blaine*

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24

Lakewood*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 27

Bellingham*

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30

at Ferndale*

7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2

at Mount Baker*

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Burlington-Edison*

7:15 p.m.

*NWC game

