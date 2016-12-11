High School Basketball

December 11, 2016 9:00 AM

Is this the year Bellingham boys basketball breaks through with a postseason run?

By David Rasbach

Coach: Brad McKay (fourth season)

Last year: Finished 4-17; tied for 12th in NWC; did not advance to postseason

Player to watch: Caden Mee cut his teeth with the Red Raiders as a sophomore, averaging 3.9 points per game. Now he’s taking on a leadership role as a junior. “He was voted captain unanimously,” McKay said. “He’s a guy that developed physically and worked hard on his jump shot and has become a more effective scorer. He’s also pretty efficient as a defender, and now he has a better total understanding of the game.”

Newcomer to keep an eye on: Bellingham may have found a good replacement for Kyle Hofstetter at point guard – junior Rits Voeut, the younger brother of former Squalicum standout Pat Voeut. “He handles the ball real well and is developing his shot,” McKay said. “He’s also a quick defender out on top.”

Key to the season: Bellingham lacks size, so rebounding could be a challenge. “We have to play big and limit other people’s possession,” McKay said. “We’ll have to play quick and strong defensively, because we’re not super tall or super big.”

Outlook: Though they’ve made the district tournament twice over the past decade, Bellingham hasn’t won a postseason game since the 2006-07 season. With the expansion of the 2A Northwest District Tournament this year, the Red Raiders have a better shot of returning to the playoffs, especially with seniors such as Jonny Larson and Zach Nolan. “We have a great shot to get there, and if we can, that will give us a little more experience,” McKay said.

2016-17 Roster

No.

Player

Pos.

Yr.

10

Jonny Larson

G

Sr.

11

Kaiozmun Cox

G

Jr.

12

Rits Voeut

G

Jr.

13

Kobey Georgen

G

So.

14

Drew McFall

F

So.

15

Iyan Manju

F

Jr.

20

Spencer Lee

G

So.

22

Caden Mee

G

Jr.

24

Trevor Jones

F

Jr.

32

Zach Nolan

F

Sr.

44

Joe Worley

F

Sr.

NA

Rand Bentley

F

So.

2016-17 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Score

Nov. 29

at Nooksack Valley

W 60-46

Dec. 6

Granite Falls

W 59-44

Dec. 9

Sehome

L 48-42

Date

Opponent

Score

Dec. 12

Lakewood*

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 15

Burlington-Edison*

7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17

at Sultan

3 p.m.

Dec. 20

at Blaine

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 29

at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)

TBD

Dec. 30

at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)

TBD

Jan. 3

at Mount Baker*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 5

at Ferndale*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 10

Sedro-Woolley*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 13

at Squalicum*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 17

at Nooksack Valley*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19

at Meridian*

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24

Anacortes*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 27

at Sehome*

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31

at Lynden Christian*

7:15 p.m.

Feb. 3

Lynden*

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Blaine*

7:15 p.m.

*NWC game

