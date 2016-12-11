Is this the year Bellingham boys basketball breaks through with a postseason run?

Coach: Brad McKay (fourth season)
Last year: Finished 4-17; tied for 12th in NWC; did not advance to postseason
Player to watch: Caden Mee cut his teeth with the Red Raiders as a sophomore, averaging 3.9 points per game. Now he’s taking on a leadership role as a junior. “He was voted captain unanimously,” McKay said. “He’s a guy that developed physically and worked hard on his jump shot and has become a more effective scorer. He’s also pretty efficient as a defender, and now he has a better total understanding of the game.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Bellingham may have found a good replacement for Kyle Hofstetter at point guard – junior Rits Voeut, the younger brother of former Squalicum standout Pat Voeut. “He handles the ball real well and is developing his shot,” McKay said. “He’s also a quick defender out on top.”
Key to the season: Bellingham lacks size, so rebounding could be a challenge. “We have to play big and limit other people’s possession,” McKay said. “We’ll have to play quick and strong defensively, because we’re not super tall or super big.”
Outlook: Though they’ve made the district tournament twice over the past decade, Bellingham hasn’t won a postseason game since the 2006-07 season. With the expansion of the 2A Northwest District Tournament this year, the Red Raiders have a better shot of returning to the playoffs, especially with seniors such as Jonny Larson and Zach Nolan. “We have a great shot to get there, and if we can, that will give us a little more experience,” McKay said.
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
10
Jonny Larson
G
Sr.
11
Kaiozmun Cox
G
Jr.
12
Rits Voeut
G
Jr.
13
Kobey Georgen
G
So.
14
Drew McFall
F
So.
15
Iyan Manju
F
Jr.
20
Spencer Lee
G
So.
22
Caden Mee
G
Jr.
24
Trevor Jones
F
Jr.
32
Zach Nolan
F
Sr.
44
Joe Worley
F
Sr.
NA
Rand Bentley
F
So.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
at Nooksack Valley
W 60-46
Dec. 6
Granite Falls
W 59-44
Dec. 9
Sehome
L 48-42
Date
Opponent
Score
Dec. 12
Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 15
Burlington-Edison*
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
at Sultan
3 p.m.
Dec. 20
at Blaine
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 29
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Dec. 30
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Jan. 3
at Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
at Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
at Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
at Meridian*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 27
at Sehome*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
at Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
Lynden*
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
Comments