Can the Lynden Christian boys basketball team reload for another postseason run?

Coach: Roger DeBoer (eighth season)
Last year: Finished 22-3; tied for first in NWC; advanced to regional round of Class 1A State Tournament
Player to watch: Grant Rubbert is the player with the most varsity experience for the Lyncs, as he averaged 4.0 points in 25 games last season. He’ll be asked to do much more as the team’s point guard. “We’re going to be leaning on him pretty heavily from a leadership perspective,” DeBoer said.
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Cole Bajema played in 14 games last season, primarily as a shooter, and he also will see an increased role. “Now he’s developed his game so much more,” DeBoer said. “He can attack the basket and has obviously developed physically. We’re going to look to him a lot more on both ends of the court.”
Key to the season: George DeJong is the only other returner. Players such as Cole Bajema, Cristian Colwell, Andrew DeVries and Joshua Westra will step into bigger roles. “The biggest thing for us is our experience, and the only way to get that is to play,” DeBoer said. “Our lack of experience sometimes will be a factor; we’re just going to have to mature.”
Outlook: Despite all the new faces, Lynden Christian has its usual talent, which should make it a contender by the postseason. DeBoer has been impressed with how quickly the team has come together, saying, “Our chemistry, which we felt would be a work in progress, is at a really high level for this time in the season. ... Maybe that has allowed us to play at a little higher level so far.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
11
Jordan Riddle
G
Jr.
13
Cole Bajema
G
So.
15
Andrew DeVries
G
Fr.
21
Michael Lancaster
G
Jr.
25
Luke Bos
G
So.
33
Cristian Colwell
F
So.
35
Grant Rubbert
G
Sr.
41
George DeJong
F
Jr.
43
Hunter TeVelde
F
Jr.
45
Joshua Westra
F
Sr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
Friday Harbor
W 73-36
Dec. 3
King’s Way Christian
W 51-49
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 10
at Seattle Academy
2:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
at Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
Meridian*
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
at Seattle Christian
6 p.m.
Dec. 22
at Bothell Cedar Park Christian (at Showare Center, Kent)
Noon
Dec. 27
Sunnyside Christian
8 p.m.
Dec. 28
Granger
6 p.m.
Jan. 3
Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
at Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
at Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
at Lynden*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23
Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
Blaine*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
at Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 31
Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
at Lakewood*
7:30 p.m.
*NWC game
