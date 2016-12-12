What can we expect from the Meridian boys basketball team this season?

Coach: Shane Stacy (12th year)
Last year: Finished 5-15; tied for 12th in NWC; did not advance to postseason play
Player to watch: Camden Burgess is the Trojans’ lone returning full-time starter from last season, when he averaged 7.8 points. “Camden is a great basketball player, a great teammate,” Stacy said. “He’s somebody that is going to contribute for us significantly in every phase of the game.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: The Trojans should benefit from the transfer of Simran Parmar from Squalicum. He averaged 5.9 points in 19 games last season. “The first thing that sticks out is his competitive streak,” Stacy said. “He is one of the purest competitors we’ve seen here in a while. He really wears it on his sleeve and wants to go out and win every day, every drill, every sprint. Things like that are invaluable to a team.”
Key to the season: Like a number of other teams, Meridian is a bit undersized, with most players on its roster measuring 6 foot 2 or shorter. “The key is going to be defensively trying to turn people over to get some easy buckets,” Stacy said.
Outlook: Bailey Hodge takes over as the full-time point guard for the Trojans, and Stacy called him a “very cerebral athlete that wants to so everything right.” If he can help make sure Meridian is getting quality shots and controlling the pace, there’s no reason the Trojans can’t compete for a postseason spot. “Our biggest goal is improvement,” Stacy said. “We’re hoping that regardless of the opponent or the situation, opposing teams will walk off the court knowing they played us.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
1
Bailey Hodge
G
Sr.
5
Simran Parmar
G
Jr.
10
Harlon Stuit
G
So.
11
Tyler Linderman
G
Sr.
14
Camden Burgess
G
Sr.
20
Josh Plagerman
P
Sr.
21
Warren Utschinski
P
Jr.
24
TJ Dykstra
G
Jr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Dec. 2
Overlake (at Friday Harbor)
L 69-59
Dec. 3
at Friday Harbor
L 56-49
Dec. 9
at La Conner
ppd.
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 10
Oak Harbor
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 13
at Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
at Lynden Christian*
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
Lambrick Park
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 27
Granger (at Lynden)
3 p.m.
Dec. 28
Sunnyside Christian (at Lynden Christian)
3 p.m.
Jan. 2
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
at Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
Bellingham*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23
Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
Ferndale*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
at Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 31
Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
at Burlington-Edison*
7:30 p.m.
*NWC game
