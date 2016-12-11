They may have a lot of new faces, but Lynden is still Lynden in boys basketball

Coach: Brian Roper (12th season)
Last year: Finished 25-3; tied for first in NWC; placed third at Class 2A State Tournament
Player to watch: Senior guard Andrew Kivlighn is the only returning starter for the Lions. He’s a three-year starter who averaged 8.2 points per game last season. “Other players are calling him the shepherd, because we have such a young flock,” Roper said. “He’s a heady kid and a good shooter – one of those guys who’s in the right place doing the right thing the vast majority of the time.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Christian Zamora, James Marsh and Clayton Whitman all saw significant playing time last season as freshmen, and the Lions will ask them to take the next step as sophomores. “Those three guys have varsity experience – big-game experience at state – and I think that will help them this year,” Roper said. “They don’t seem like sophomores new to the scene.”
Key to the season: Despite their relative lack of experience, Roper said it’s one of the deepest teams he’s had. Now they just need to sort out everybody’s role. “I believe this team will have the ability to grind people over 32 minutes,” he said. “The guys coming off the bench are good players and similar to the guys they’ll be coming in for.”
Outlook: Despite all the new faces, Lynden is going to be Lynden. Expect this team to once again be strong come the postseason and make a deep run. “I truly believe this team will be a lot better in February than it is in December,” Roper said. “We have six sophomores and a freshman on varsity. The guys are good learners and hungry to improve, and we’re going to get better.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
3
Blake Silves
G
So.
4
Jared House
F
Sr.
11
Clayton Whitman
F
So.
13
James Marsh
F
So.
20
Connor Shine
G
Sr.
21
Kobe Elsner
G
So.
22
Trey Labounty
C
Jr.
23
Carson Bode
F
So.
24
Andrew Kivlighn
G
Sr.
32
Christian Zamora
F
So.
35
Trevin Hope
F
Jr.
44
Brock Heppner
G
Fr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Dec. 6
Semiahmoo Secondary
W 68-26
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 12
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 15
at Anacortes*
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
at King’s
5:15 p.m.
Dec. 21
Yakima West Valley
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 29
Kamiakin (at Yakima Valley SunDome)
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
Selah (at Yakima Valley SunDome)
6 p.m.
Jan. 2
Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
at Meridian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
Lynden Christian*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
Archbishop Murphy
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 27
Lakewood*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
Charles Best
6 p.m.
Jan. 31
at Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
at Bellingham*
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
Comments