Will good team balance be enough for the Ferndale boys basketball team this season?

Coach: Jason Owens (second season)
Last year: Finished 13-10; tied for fifth in NWC; advanced to Class 3A Northwest District Tournament
Player to watch: Senior Riley Hunt is in his third season playing varsity for the Golden Eagles, and he will play a big role. “He’s a guy that leads us defensively and is everything you want in a point guard,” Owens said. “He can score, facilitate, post up, shoot 3s – he does all elements.” Injury limited him to 16 games last season.
Newcomer to keep an eye on: With only two returners, Owens expects a number of new faces to step up, including sophomore Sequoyah Julius, who has great scoring ability; James Hinson, who can rebound and facilitate; and senior Carson Genger, who is an athletic post.
Key to the season: Ferndale tops out at 6-foot-3 with Genger and Logan King, so its ability to rebound will be crucial. “It will determine our success and tempo on the floor,” Owens said. “We want to get up and down the court.”
Outlook: Ferndale is balanced. “You look at our stat sheet, and you’ll see 12, 11, 10, eight, nine,” Owens said of the team’s scoring. “It’s hard to figure out who to focus on.” That should pay for the Golden Eagles, who should be a contender for one of four state spots out of a relatively wide open 3A Northwest District. “We’ve got great chemistry and a great group of young men,” Owens said.
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
4
Jacob Kildall
F
Sr.
5
Logan King
F
Sr.
12
Sequoyah Julius
F
So.
13
James Hinson
G
Jr.
22
Riley Hunt
PG
Sr.
23
AJ Rankin
G
Jr.
24
Reid Benson
G
Jr.
25
Cody Gunter
G
Jr.
55
Carson Genger
F
Sr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Dec. 6
at Mainer
W 54-53
Dec. 9
Everett
ppd.
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 12
Xavier College
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 14
Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
at Mount Baker*
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
Federal Way
6 p.m.
Dec. 20
at Snohomish
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 27
at Mountlake Terrace Tournament
TBD
Dec. 28
at Mountlake Terrace Tournament
TBD
Jan. 3
at Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
at Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
at Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
Squalicum*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23
Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
at Meridian*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
Anacortes*
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
at Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
