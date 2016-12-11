High School Basketball

December 11, 2016 10:00 AM

It got a taste last year, now Blaine boys basketball team wants more playoff experience

By David Rasbach

Coach: Shaun Pile (sixth season)

Last year: Finished 10-12; placed seventh in NWC; advanced to Class 2A bi-district tournament

Player to watch: Point guard Ben Adams finished third on the team in scoring last season (10.4 points per game) as a freshman, and the Borderites look to him to be a playmaker. “He’s so fundamentally sound,” Pile said. “He’s got every offensive skill set you want to see – his game is far beyond his years.”

Newcomer to keep an eye on: Sophomore Colby Knutzen played a little last year, averaging 4.6 points in 17 games, but Blaine is expecting more from him, especially on defense. “He won’t wow you with the offensive numbers he’ll put up, but he’s so quick and disrupts so many things,” Pile said. He’ll likely be relied on to defend top perimeter threats all season.

Key to the season: With the exception of 6-foot-4 Alieu Diaw, every Blaine player is between 5-10 and 6-2, so teamwork and unselfish play will be paramount. “We’re all interchangeable on the offensive and defensive ends,” Pile said. “It will be a matter of how well we play for each other. If somebody gets hot, we’ve got to get them the ball, and if somebody is struggling defensively, we need to step up.”

Outlook: Getting to the postseason was big for the Borderites last season, and this time there’s an expanded 2A bi-district bracket. Pile said players such as Michael Baldwin could surprise opponents. “It’s going to come down to us, as a group, feeling like we need to outwork everybody else,” Pile said.

2016-17 Roster

No.

Player

Yr.

2

Ben Adams

So.

3

Haden Anthony

Sr.

4

Chase Abshere

So.

5

Anthony Ball

Sr.

10

Jalen Kortlever

Sr.

11

Hayden Dohner

So.

12

Michael Baldwin

Sr.

15

Colby Knutzen

So.

21

Hudson Reid

So.

23

Alieu Diaw

Jr.

33

Adam Vega

So.

44

Tucker Jensen

Sr.

2016-17 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Score

Nov. 29

at Coupeville

W 72-28

Dec. 2

at Nooksack Valley

L 51-37

Dec. 9

at Port Townsend

ppd.

Date

Opponent

Time

Dec. 10

at Port Angeles

5 p.m.

Dec. 13

Mount Baker*

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 16

Nooksack Valley*

7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20

Bellingham

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 28

Life Christian (at Chelan)

4 p.m.

Dec. 29

at Chelan Holiday Tournament

TBD

Jan. 3

Burlington-Edison*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 5

at Squalicum*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 9

at Ferndale*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 13

Meridian*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 17

Anacortes*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 20

at Sehome*

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24

at Lynden*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26

at Lynden Christian*

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30

at Lakewood*

7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2

Sedro-Woolley*

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

at Bellingham*

7:15 p.m.

*NWC game

