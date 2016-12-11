It got a taste last year, now Blaine boys basketball team wants more playoff experience

Coach: Shaun Pile (sixth season)
Last year: Finished 10-12; placed seventh in NWC; advanced to Class 2A bi-district tournament
Player to watch: Point guard Ben Adams finished third on the team in scoring last season (10.4 points per game) as a freshman, and the Borderites look to him to be a playmaker. “He’s so fundamentally sound,” Pile said. “He’s got every offensive skill set you want to see – his game is far beyond his years.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Sophomore Colby Knutzen played a little last year, averaging 4.6 points in 17 games, but Blaine is expecting more from him, especially on defense. “He won’t wow you with the offensive numbers he’ll put up, but he’s so quick and disrupts so many things,” Pile said. He’ll likely be relied on to defend top perimeter threats all season.
Key to the season: With the exception of 6-foot-4 Alieu Diaw, every Blaine player is between 5-10 and 6-2, so teamwork and unselfish play will be paramount. “We’re all interchangeable on the offensive and defensive ends,” Pile said. “It will be a matter of how well we play for each other. If somebody gets hot, we’ve got to get them the ball, and if somebody is struggling defensively, we need to step up.”
Outlook: Getting to the postseason was big for the Borderites last season, and this time there’s an expanded 2A bi-district bracket. Pile said players such as Michael Baldwin could surprise opponents. “It’s going to come down to us, as a group, feeling like we need to outwork everybody else,” Pile said.
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Yr.
2
Ben Adams
So.
3
Haden Anthony
Sr.
4
Chase Abshere
So.
5
Anthony Ball
Sr.
10
Jalen Kortlever
Sr.
11
Hayden Dohner
So.
12
Michael Baldwin
Sr.
15
Colby Knutzen
So.
21
Hudson Reid
So.
23
Alieu Diaw
Jr.
33
Adam Vega
So.
44
Tucker Jensen
Sr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
at Coupeville
W 72-28
Dec. 2
at Nooksack Valley
L 51-37
Dec. 9
at Port Townsend
ppd.
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 10
at Port Angeles
5 p.m.
Dec. 13
Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
Nooksack Valley*
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
Bellingham
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 28
Life Christian (at Chelan)
4 p.m.
Dec. 29
at Chelan Holiday Tournament
TBD
Jan. 3
Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
at Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
at Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
Meridian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
at Sehome*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
at Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
at Lynden Christian*
7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
at Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
Sedro-Woolley*
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
at Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
Comments