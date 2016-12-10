Will scrappy play get Squalicum girls basketball team through tough 3A district?

Coach: Vic Wolffis (second season)
Last year: Finished 6-14; 10th in NWC; did not advance to postseason
Player to watch: Chalae Wolters was an All-NWC selection as a sophomore after leading the Storm with 15.4 points per game last year. Wolffis said her active hands help her make a difference in various ways – from tips to steals to rebounds. “She gets a lot of garbage points because she is so active,” Wolffis said.
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Freshman Carmi Fenner has started a couple of games this season. “She’s a good, strong athlete that plays the game very aggressively,” Wolffis said. “She’s getting her feet under her from eighth grade ... but we definitely feel she’ll be a player that is in the mix all season.”
Key to the season: After the 5-foot-10 Wolters and 5-11 Hannah Larkin, Squalicum doesn’t have a player taller than 5-7. “We’re going to have to be extremely scrappy on defense and rebounding because of our height,” Wolffis said. Limiting turnovers also will be key.
Outlook: With the return of Josie Andert and Shefka Williams at guard, Wolfiss said he has two players who understand the game and act like coaches on the court. That will help after the loss of senior Hope Jorgensen to injury in practice. Squalicum is seeking its first trip to state since 2009-10. The move up to 3A means they’ll face some quality teams, though Wolfiss said getting through the Northwest District in 2A can be just as challenging.
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
1
Shefka Williams
G
Sr.
2
Mady Blackwell
G/F
So.
3
Des’ree Henry
G
Jr.
4
Mariana Madera
G
Jr.
5
Hope Jorgensen
G
Sr.
11
Deja Henry
G
Jr.
21
Josie Andert
G
Jr.
23
Chalae Wolters
G
Jr.
32
Carmi Fenner
G
Fr.
45
Hannah Larkin
C
Jr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
Sehome
W 37-36
Dec. 1
Mountlake Terrace
L 51-49
Dec. 7
at Meadowdale
L 56-51
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 12
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 15
Lakewood*
6 p.m.
Dec. 20
at Maryville-Pilchuck
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 22
at Eastside Catholic
TBD
Dec. 30
Everett
6:15 p.m.
Jan. 3
Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
at Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
at Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
at Ferndale*
6 p.m.
Jan. 24
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 27
at Sedro-Woolley*
6 p.m.
Jan. 31
Meridian*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
Nooksack Valley*
6 p.m.
Feb. 6
Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
