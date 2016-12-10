Will unselfish play translate into success for Sehome’s girls basketball team?

Coach: Kim Kirk (ninth season)
Last year: Finished 7-13; placed ninth in the NWC; did not advance to postseason play
Player to watch: Post Madison MacPhee is a four-year starter for the Mariners and will be one of a handful of leaders. Kirk said MacPhee gives the Mariners a great inside presence and “has put in a ton of time and work, and we’re hoping to see her excel.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: The McDowell twins – Tori and Carissa – are in their third year in the program. “They’re a couple of 100 percent, all-the-time-type players,” Kirk said. “They are in high gear all the time, and that’s a lot of fun to watch them play like that.”
Key to the season: Defense will be a huge key for the Mariners this season, as they must be able to force other teams to make mistakes and be patient with their own offense. “We’ve just got to run our stuff and continue to play unselfish,” Kirk said.
Outlook: Kirk is thrilled by the unselfish play she’s seen from her team in nonleague play. In addition to MacPhee, Kirk said to watch veterans Maddy Hooker, Madison Ulrich and Sarah Eisess. “The girls have done a great job of distributing the ball to so many different people,” Kirk said. “We don’t necessarily have one standout kid, but if we work together like we have, there is a lot of potential for this team. This is the most unselfish group I’ve ever coached.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
5
Lily Lind
P
Sr.
11
Maddy Hooker
G
Sr.
12
Madison MacPhee
P
Sr.
13
Alex Payne
G
Jr.
15
Taryn Clark
P
Jr.
20
Natalie Zender
G
So.
21
Tori McDowell
G
Jr.
22
Samantha Hruby
G
Sr.
23
Madison Ulrich
G
Sr.
24
Emma Clark
P
Sr.
32
Kathleen Albert
P
Jr.
35
Sarah Eisess
P
Jr.
40
Carissa McDowell
G
Jr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
at Squalicum
L 37-36
Nov. 30
Marysville-Pilchuck
W 44-30
Dec. 6
at Mountlake Terrace
W 53-30
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 9
at Bellingham
6 p.m.
Dec. 12
Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
at Sedro-Woolley*
6 p.m.
Dec. 29
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Dec. 30
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Jan. 2
at Meridian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
at Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
at Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
Blaine*
6 p.m.
Jan. 24
at Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 27
Bellingham*
6 p.m.
Jan. 30
Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
at Mount Baker
6 p.m.
Feb. 6
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
