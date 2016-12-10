High School Basketball

December 10, 2016 11:00 AM

Familiar faces for Nooksack Valley girls basketball; will the results be?

By David Rasbach

Coach: Shane Wichers (21st season)

Last year: Finished 20-11; tied for sixth in the NWC; placed fifth at Class 1A State Tournament

Player to watch: Nooksack Valley returns its leading scorer from last year in 5-foot-11 Katrina Gimmaka (10.0 points per game). Opponents likely feel she’s been playing for years, but she’s only a junior. “She has a lot of experience, and she can score inside and out,” Wichers said. “She’s pretty dynamic.”

Newcomer to keep an eye on: The Pioneers are a pretty veteran bunch, but they have two freshmen that could make an impact this season in Kora Larsen and Vanessa Galindo. “When they get used to the speed and physicality and quickness of the game, they’ll help contribute for us,” Wichers said.

Key to the season: Nooksack Valley lost a number of key contributors from last season, so Wichers said the team will need to trust in each other and play together. “We’re a close knit group, and rebuilding that will be key for us,” he said. “We need to do the little things well, like blocking out and making good passes. Those are the things that separate us from other people.”

Outlook: Nooksack Valley will have a lot of familiar faces it can lean on this year, such as the athletic and quick Rachel Sande, sophomore Jenna Tenkley, the quick, defensive presence of Maddi Myhre, Karley Stremler in the post and Nicole VanderHeiden on the outside. “We’re going to have to compete and get after it – play hard,” Wichers said. “We’re a fun team that plays a fun brand of basketball and good defense. We need to try to play up to our potential.”

2016-17 Roster

No.

Player

Yr.

10

Kora Larsen

Fr.

11

Maddi Myhre

Sr.

14

Darlene Zarate

Fr.

15

Rachel Sande

Sr.

21

Karley Stremler

Jr.

22

Jenna Tenkley

So.

24

Kayleasha Davis

Jr.

25

Vanessa Galindo

Fr.

32

Nicole VanderHeiden

Sr.

35

Katrina Gimmaka

Jr.

2016-17 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Score

Nov. 28

at Mount Baker

L 53-32

Dec. 2

Blaine

W 53-22

Dec. 6

at Bellevue Christian

L 35-29

Date

Opponent

Time

Dec. 10

at La Conner

5:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

Anacortes*

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 16

at Blaine*

5:45 p.m.

Dec. 19

at Friday Harbor

4:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)

TBD

Dec. 30

at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)

TBD

Jan. 2

Lynden*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 6

at Lynden Christian*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 10

at Sehome*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

Lakewood*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 17

at Bellingham*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 20

Mount Baker*

6 p.m.

Jan. 23

Ferndale*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26

Burlington-Edison*

6 p.m.

Jan. 28

at Meridian*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 31

Sedro-Woolley*

7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2

at Squalicum*

6 p.m.

*NWC game

