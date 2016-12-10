Familiar faces for Nooksack Valley girls basketball; will the results be?

Coach: Shane Wichers (21st season)
Last year: Finished 20-11; tied for sixth in the NWC; placed fifth at Class 1A State Tournament
Player to watch: Nooksack Valley returns its leading scorer from last year in 5-foot-11 Katrina Gimmaka (10.0 points per game). Opponents likely feel she’s been playing for years, but she’s only a junior. “She has a lot of experience, and she can score inside and out,” Wichers said. “She’s pretty dynamic.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: The Pioneers are a pretty veteran bunch, but they have two freshmen that could make an impact this season in Kora Larsen and Vanessa Galindo. “When they get used to the speed and physicality and quickness of the game, they’ll help contribute for us,” Wichers said.
Key to the season: Nooksack Valley lost a number of key contributors from last season, so Wichers said the team will need to trust in each other and play together. “We’re a close knit group, and rebuilding that will be key for us,” he said. “We need to do the little things well, like blocking out and making good passes. Those are the things that separate us from other people.”
Outlook: Nooksack Valley will have a lot of familiar faces it can lean on this year, such as the athletic and quick Rachel Sande, sophomore Jenna Tenkley, the quick, defensive presence of Maddi Myhre, Karley Stremler in the post and Nicole VanderHeiden on the outside. “We’re going to have to compete and get after it – play hard,” Wichers said. “We’re a fun team that plays a fun brand of basketball and good defense. We need to try to play up to our potential.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Yr.
10
Kora Larsen
Fr.
11
Maddi Myhre
Sr.
14
Darlene Zarate
Fr.
15
Rachel Sande
Sr.
21
Karley Stremler
Jr.
22
Jenna Tenkley
So.
24
Kayleasha Davis
Jr.
25
Vanessa Galindo
Fr.
32
Nicole VanderHeiden
Sr.
35
Katrina Gimmaka
Jr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 28
at Mount Baker
L 53-32
Dec. 2
Blaine
W 53-22
Dec. 6
at Bellevue Christian
L 35-29
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 10
at La Conner
5:30 p.m.
Dec. 13
Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
at Blaine*
5:45 p.m.
Dec. 19
at Friday Harbor
4:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Dec. 30
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Jan. 2
Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
at Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
Mount Baker*
6 p.m.
Jan. 23
Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
Burlington-Edison*
6 p.m.
Jan. 28
at Meridian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 31
Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
at Squalicum*
6 p.m.
*NWC game
