Mount Baker girls basketball team adds heightis that the missing piece?

Coach: Kim Preston (second season)
Last year: Finished 18-8; tied for fourth in the NWC; advanced to Class 1A bi-district tournament
Player to watch: Mount Baker returns four players with a ton of varsity experience. Danielle Tyler led the way with 11.5 points per game last year. The 5-foot-5 guard can provide a spark for the Mountaineers, and as a sophomore, she has plenty of time to continue developing.
Newcomer to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers got substantially taller when Preston received a call informing her that 6-6 Stephanie Soares and 6-4 Jessica Soares would be home-schooling in the area and joining the team. “We are a different team,” Preston said. “We definitely haven’t had that kind of height on this high school team in a long time.”
Key to the season: Despite having a bit of experience and height, Mount Baker is relatively young. Jessica Soares is the only senior, and there are just four juniors. “We need to take each week in stride and try to progress toward team chemistry,” Preston said.
Outlook: Preston said she and her assistants have preached defensive intensity and being sound in everything the Mountaineers do. “We want our offense to be fed by our defense,” Preston said. “We’ve talked about it, and our goal is to try to hold teams under their scoring average, and that’s something we’re taking pride in working on.” If they can do that, Preston hopes the young team will peak at the right time.
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
1
Haylee Malone
G
So.
2
Stephanie Soares
F
Jr.
3
Danielle Tyler
G
So.
4
Jessica Soares
F
Sr.
5
Portia Allred
G
So.
10
Breanna Hesyck
G
Jr.
12
Kylind Powell
G/F
So.
13
Jordan LaTorre
G
Jr.
20
Abby Yost
G
Fr.
23
Grace Stargell
F
So.
24
McKenzie Yost
G/F
Jr.
25
Aine Neithardt-Smith
G/F
So.
NA
Marissa Anderson
G
So.
NA
Camryn Bertrand
G
So.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 28
Nooksack Valley
W 53-32
Dec. 3
at Meridian
W 57-43
Dec. 5
Lynden
L 54-45
Dec. 10
at Friday Harbor
ppd.
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 13
Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
Ferndale*
6 p.m.
Dec. 29
Liberty (at Mountlake Terrace)
1 p.m.
Dec. 30
Columbia River (at Mountlake Terrace)
1 p.m.
Jan. 3
at Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
at Nooksack Valley*
6 p.m.
Jan. 23
Meridian*
7:15 p.m.*
Jan. 26
at Anacortes*
6 p.m.
Jan. 28
at Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 31
at Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
Sehome*
6 p.m.
*NWC game
Comments