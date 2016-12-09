After last year’s state title, what must Lynden Christian girls do to get back on top?

Coach: Brady Bomber (third season)
Last year: Finished 25-2; tied for first in NWC; won Class 1A State Tournament title
Player to watch: The Lyncs lost a couple of key pieces off last year’s state championship squad, but fortunately have a number of players who played crucial roles back. Emmalee Bailey is the only senior on the squad, and Bomber said she’s, “a great leader who has helped set the pulse for us.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Isabela Hernandez played in all 27 games as a freshman last year, averaging 6.1 points, but Bomber said she should have an opportunity to step up and see an increased role for the team as a 6-foot left-handed wing.
Key to the season: This is a group that has been together for a while, and Bomber said it’s just a matter of them coming together to figure out what needs to be done for them to be successful. “We need to do the little things well and play at a high level,” he said. “This group enjoys playing together, and if we can do the little things that we can control, we’ll let the results take care of itself.”
Outlook: Post Sam Loo (10.9 points per game in 2015-16) is one of three key returning juniors, along with Avery Dykstra (7.4) and Riley Van Hulzen (3.6). They will be asked to take on new roles this year, but Bomber said he’s excited about the team’s potential. “I expect they’ll be a fun team to watch – they’ll compete hard and be very scrappy and unselfish,” he said. “We’re confident we can keep getting better each time out.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
3
Torina Hommes
F
So.
10
Isabela Hernandez
F
So.
12
Josie Bocci
G
So.
14
Macki VanderVeen
F
Jr.
15
Riley Dykstra
G
Fr.
25
Sam VanLoo
P
Jr.
30
Riley VanHulzen
F
Jr.
32
Avery Dykstra
G
Jr.
34
Shyann Brandsma
G
Fr.
43
Liv Mellema
F
Fr.
44
Emmalee Bailey
G
Sr.
45
Grace Sterk
P
So.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Dec. 2
Archbishop Murphy
W 51-36
Dec. 5
at Meadowdale
W 65-43
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 9
Arlington
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 14
Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
Meridian*
5:45 p.m.
Dec. 22
Bishop Blanchet (at Showare Center, Kent)
10:30 a.m.
Dec. 27
Sunnyside Christian
6:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
White River
7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
at Snohomish
7 p.m.
Jan. 3
at Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
at Lynden*
6 p.m.
Jan. 23
at Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
Blaine*
5:45 p.m.
Jan. 28
Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 31
at Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
at Lakewood*
6 p.m.
*NWC game
