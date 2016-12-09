Ferndale could compete for NWC girls title, but will it get through a tough district?

Coach: Mike Ivy (eighth season)
Last year: Finished 10-12; tied for fourth in NWC; advanced to Class 3A Northwest District Tournament
Player to watch: Senior guard Darrien Camarillo is a returning all-league player after she led the Golden Eagles with 13.8 points per game last year, but she means a lot more to Ferndale. “She’s a consummate team leader,” Ivy said. “She can score, but her leadership is really, really, really good.”
Newcomer to keep an eye on: After averaging 3.2 points per game as a freshman, Rylee Weg scored in double figures in each of Ferndale’s first three games this year. “She’s hard to guard, and we can move her around a lot,” Ivy said. “She’s played the three and four for us. We just try to put her in the middle of things.”
Key to the season: Though Ferndale had a good summer shooting, Ivy said the team has struggled early this year. Some of that may be the fact that the team is starting a trio of sophomores, who are settling into new roles. “I expect us to turn it around,” Ivy said. “But we need to shoot the ball well to be effective.”
Outlook: With Camarillo leading the way in scoring and fellow senior Gabby Edison pulling down rebounds, Ferndale feels it will be in the mix with Lynden and Lynden Christian for the league title. But their main goal is battling through what figures to be a tough Class 3A Northwest District Tournament. “Four teams go; we just want to be good enough to get one of those four spots,” Ivy said. “It’s a tough road, but I think we’ve got the talent to do it.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
3
Carmelita Rodriguez
G
Jr.
4
Skylar Robison
G
Sr.
10
Kylie Honrud
P
So.
11
Gabby Edison
P
Sr.
12
Rylee Weg
F
So.
20
Nicole Guessford
G
So.
22
Darrien Camarillo
G
Sr.
24
Peyton Humbert
F
Jr.
25
Emma Hindes
F
So.
30
Morgan Barlean
P
So.
34
Drew Westford
G
Sr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 30
Meridian
L 59-46
Dec. 2
Snohomish
L 51-44
Dec. 5
Oak Harbor
W 59-28
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 12
at Everett
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 14
at Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
at Mount Baker*
6 p.m.
Dec. 27
Gig Harobr (at Lynden Christian)
Noon
Dec. 28
Monroe (at Lynden)
2 p.m.
Jan. 3
Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
at Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
at Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 13
Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
Squalicum*
6 p.m.
Jan. 23
at Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
at Meridian*
6 p.m.
Jan. 30
at Sehome*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
Anacortes*
6 p.m.
Feb. 6
Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
