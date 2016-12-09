High School Basketball

After missing out last year, how can Blaine girls basketball return to the playoffs?

By David Rasbach

Coach: Ryan Pike (fifth season)

Last year: Finished 3-17; tied for 12th in NWC; did not advance to postseason play

Player to watch: The Borderites likely will work hard to get the ball to 6-foot Josie Deming, who is capable of turning in a double-double every night. Pike said an early-season talk with Deming about being more aggressive seemed to pay off, and Blaine will look to her to lead the way.

Newcomer to keep an eye on: Though she’s listed at 5-5, Pike said he doesn’t think sophomore Brynn Hallberg actually is that tall. “She’s a firecracker, though,” he said. “She plays her butt off the whole time.” That led to a team-high eight rebounds in a game already this year.

Key to the season: Turnovers were Blaine’s Achilles heal last year, and it’s an area the Borderites are focusing on reducing this year. Last year they averaged about 25 turnovers per game, and it’s awful difficult to win close ballgames when that happens. Pike said said Blaine also is focusing on its defense this year and has looked good in the half court.

Outlook: With more 2A teams heading to the district tournament this year, the Borderites have as good a shot as anybody to make it. Ashley Dickerson is another threat to record a double-double, meaning Blaine could soon have options. “Hopefully we’ll play hard all year long and do the little things right and look for shots we want to take and not the shots the defense is giving us,” Pike said. “Our goal is to play hard every night.”

2016-17 Roster

No.

Player

Yr.

2

Brynn Hallberg

So.

4

Alexis Hallberg

Jr.

5

Ashley Dickerson

So.

10

Lauren Kordas

Sr.

12

Chloe Archer

So.

14

Josie Deming

Jr.

20

Ziyona Ward

So.

21

Jessica Philips

Sr.

33

Sydney Feenstra

So.

34

Rani Prasad

Jr.

2016-17 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Score

Nov. 29

Coupeville

W 35-19

Dec. 2

at Nooksack Valley

L 53-22

Dec. 6

Lord Tweedsmuir

L 55-26

Date

Opponent

Time

Dec. 13

at Mount Baker*

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 16

Nooksack Valley*

5:45 p.m.

Dec. 17

at Cascade Christian

3:30 p.m.

Dec. 20

at Bellingham

7:15 p.m.

Dec. 28

Granite Falls

7 p.m.

Dec. 29

Blaine Holiday Invite

TBD

Jan. 3

at Burlington-Edison*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 6

Squalicum*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 9

Ferndale*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

at Meridian*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 17

at Anacortes*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 20

at Sehome*

6 p.m.

Jan. 24

Lynden*

7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26

at Lynden Christian*

5:45 p.m.

Jan. 30

Lakewood*

7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2

Sedro-Woolley*

6 p.m.

Feb. 6

Bellingham*

7:15 p.m.

*NWC game

