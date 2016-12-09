After missing out last year, how can Blaine girls basketball return to the playoffs?

Coach: Ryan Pike (fifth season)
Last year: Finished 3-17; tied for 12th in NWC; did not advance to postseason play
Player to watch: The Borderites likely will work hard to get the ball to 6-foot Josie Deming, who is capable of turning in a double-double every night. Pike said an early-season talk with Deming about being more aggressive seemed to pay off, and Blaine will look to her to lead the way.
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Though she’s listed at 5-5, Pike said he doesn’t think sophomore Brynn Hallberg actually is that tall. “She’s a firecracker, though,” he said. “She plays her butt off the whole time.” That led to a team-high eight rebounds in a game already this year.
Key to the season: Turnovers were Blaine’s Achilles heal last year, and it’s an area the Borderites are focusing on reducing this year. Last year they averaged about 25 turnovers per game, and it’s awful difficult to win close ballgames when that happens. Pike said said Blaine also is focusing on its defense this year and has looked good in the half court.
Outlook: With more 2A teams heading to the district tournament this year, the Borderites have as good a shot as anybody to make it. Ashley Dickerson is another threat to record a double-double, meaning Blaine could soon have options. “Hopefully we’ll play hard all year long and do the little things right and look for shots we want to take and not the shots the defense is giving us,” Pike said. “Our goal is to play hard every night.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Yr.
2
Brynn Hallberg
So.
4
Alexis Hallberg
Jr.
5
Ashley Dickerson
So.
10
Lauren Kordas
Sr.
12
Chloe Archer
So.
14
Josie Deming
Jr.
20
Ziyona Ward
So.
21
Jessica Philips
Sr.
33
Sydney Feenstra
So.
34
Rani Prasad
Jr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
Coupeville
W 35-19
Dec. 2
at Nooksack Valley
L 53-22
Dec. 6
Lord Tweedsmuir
L 55-26
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 13
at Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 16
Nooksack Valley*
5:45 p.m.
Dec. 17
at Cascade Christian
3:30 p.m.
Dec. 20
at Bellingham
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 28
Granite Falls
7 p.m.
Dec. 29
Blaine Holiday Invite
TBD
Jan. 3
at Burlington-Edison*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 9
Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
at Meridian*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 20
at Sehome*
6 p.m.
Jan. 24
Lynden*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26
at Lynden Christian*
5:45 p.m.
Jan. 30
Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2
Sedro-Woolley*
6 p.m.
Feb. 6
Bellingham*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
